(The Center Square) – A graduate student is demanding reimbursement from the University of Washington after he says the university overcharged students during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduate student Alexander Barry claims in a class-action lawsuit in King County court that he paid UW for “opportunities and services that he did not receive,” such as on-campus instruction, teacher office hours, and other amenities when the campus shut down in March per Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency health orders.
“UW’s renowned faculty, immersive on-campus experience and facilities are what it promised to students who would be attending,” attorney Steve Berman of Hagens Berman, the law firm representing Barry, said in a statement. “And it cannot be denied that during COVID-19, the winter and spring quarters at UW did not meet the university’s standards, nor its promises to tuition-payers.”
Average tuition costs for graduate students attending the UW's Seattle campus during the 2020-2021 academic year amounts to more than $19,000 for in-state residents and more than $34,000 for non-residents, according to the university.
The UW announced as far back as Aug. 6 that more than 90% of its classes during fall quarter will be conducted online.
UW Senior Director of Media Relations Victor Balta stressed that the university was given no other option but to shut down on-campus activities in light of Inslee's orders.
UW, Balta said, made it clear to students and families last spring that the majority of the upcoming academic year would be held online and were given time to withdraw without paying penalties.
“We understand and share the frustration and disappointment that students and their families are experiencing as we navigate the unprecedented limitations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Balta said. “The pandemic required an immediate shift to online instruction for the final two weeks of the winter quarter. The move to largely remote operations was consistent with orders from the Governor restricting the types of activities that were allowable at institutions of higher education and elsewhere, in the interest of public health and safety.”
Balta said the university has no comment on Barry's lawsuit.
Hagens Berman has filed 15 similar lawsuits against universities around the country reimbursing tuition costs.