(The Center Square) – The University of Washington Information Technology Department has released what it calls an “inclusive language guide” that includes common words used by many people that are considered problematic.
Some of the words on the list are “grandfather,” “cakewalk,” “ninja” and “see.”
“Words matter. Words that reflect racial or other discriminatory bias are contrary to the values of diversity, equity and inclusion in UW Information Technology and at the University of Washington,” according to the introduction to the guide. “They undermine the inclusive environment we aim to create in UW-IT and in serving a diverse community.”
The introduction goes on to say that words identified in the guide are mostly focused on language related to technology tools, resources and services, and is likely to be used on web properties or documentation platforms.
The guide is broken down into four categories — race/ethnicity/nationality/religion/native identity, disability and ableism, ageism and gender/sexual orientation.
The information is assembled in a table format with three columns. The first column gives the problematic word or phrase, the second lists alternatives and the third contains an explanation.
The word grandfather, for example, used in cases describe when something is “grandfathered” is a reference to some type of clause in which an old rule applies to an existing situation while a new rule will apply to all future situations.
The guide says the term originated in the 1890s in the South as a way to defy the 15th Amendment and deny former slaves the right to vote and the terms “legacy status” or “exempt” should be used instead.
As for “cakewalk,” which people associate with an easy task, the guide says it originated in the South when slaves would perform a dance and the winner would be given a cake. The suggested alternative is “easy.”
When describing a person who is skilled at something, the guide suggests using “expert” rather than “ninja” and says the latter can be perceived as more masculine when talking about tech jobs and is a cultural appropriation.
The guide goes on to say that using “see” to refer to a website can be offensive to people who are blind and alternatives include “refer to” or “visit.”
In working with vendors, the guide includes two email examples that university employees can use if they notice wording coming from a vendor that is considered problematic.
Both refer to the school’s desire to foster an inclusive environment, use a fill-in-the-blank approach to point out examples of the problematic language and ask the vendor what plans they have to move away from those terms.