(The Center Square) — After a six-year legal battle, the University of Washington has reached an agreement to release documents concerning its procurement and use of human fetal tissue in response to Freedom of Information Act requests.
The agreement settles a class-action lawsuit brought by an anonymous group of 10 people against the school and David Daleiden, seeking to block the release of their personal information in response to Daleiden’s 2016 public records request.
The employees had variously worked for Seattle Children’s Hospital, the University of Washington’s Birth Defects Research Laboratory, Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Cedar River Clinics, Evergreen Hospital Medical Center and the University of Washington.
The suit resulted in three appeals to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and, eventually, to a settlement allowing the release of information including employee positions but not personally identifying information such as names, addresses and contact information.
The agreement stipulates that the University will hand over agreements, contracts, memoranda of understanding, material transfer agreements, or rent or lease agreements, between the University’s School of Medicine and “either Cedar River Clinics, or any Planned Parenthood entity, or any other abortion provider from which the UW obtained fetal tissue” as well as information related to “The acquisition or use of human fetal tissue, human fetal organs, human fetal cell products, human fetal placenta and/or other human products of conception, from induced abortions.”
Daleiden states in the agreement that the information is to be used for journalism and research purposes only, and not to instill “fear for personal safety” in the subjects of the request.
Daleiden received widespread attention in 2015 over the release of secretly recorded video appearing to show officials from Planned Parenthood discussing the sale of fetal body parts.
The University of Washington did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.
The Center Square requested comment from Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho and from Cedar River Clinics but did not receive replies by press time.