(The Center Square) – The number of people coming to Washington state has declined due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s one of the takeaways from United Van Lines’ 45th Annual National Movers Study that tracks customers’ state-to-state migration patterns based on household moves within the 48 contiguous U.S. states and Washington, D.C.
According to the study released on Jan. 3, Washington saw a total inbound rate of 51.5% compared to a total outbound rate of 48.5%.
“In 2021, the state of Washington was a balanced state with similar numbers of people moving in as moving out,” explained Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications for UniGroup, United Van Lines’ parent company, in an email to The Center Square. “The pandemic has changed migration patterns in Washington. Pre-COVID, the state of Washington was one of the top inbound states dating back to 2015. More than half of those moving cited getting a new job or company transfer as a reason to move.”
She concluded, “But, post-COVID, those numbers are down significantly. New reasons for moving out include cost of living and to be closer to family.”
She pointed to major metropolitan areas in Washington state that saw a marked drop-off in inbound migration post-COVID. Seattle’s 2019 68% inbound rate plummeted to 56% in 2021, Olympia’s 42% inbound rate declined to 36%, Vancouver’s 66% inbound rate fell to 58%, and the Tri-Cities (Richland/Kennewick/Pasco) 51% inbound rate decreased to 43%.
Two of the Evergreen State’s neighbors fared better in the study, placing in the Top 10 in terms of inbound migration. Oregon, Washington’s southern neighbor, ranks No. 8 with a total inbound migration rate of 60.5% and a total outbound migration rate of 39.5%. Idaho, Washington’s eastern neighbor, came in at No. 9, with rates of 60.4% and 39.6%, respectively.
In 2021, the top 10 inbound states were Vermont, South Dakota, South Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Idaho, and Rhode Island.
Further illustrating the American population’s shift to less crowded states, six of them are among the 20 least densely populated states in the U.S. with fewer than 100 people per square mile: Vermont, South Dakota, West Virginia, Alabama, Oregon and Idaho.
The top 10 outbound states in 2021 were New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut, California, Michigan, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Ohio and Nebraska.
“For 45 years now, our annual United Van Lines study, with its data-driven insights, has allowed us to explore a deeper understanding of Americans’ overall migration patterns,” Cummings said in the study. “As the pandemic continues to impact our day-to-day, we’re seeing that lifestyle changes – including the increased ability to work from home –and wanting to be closer to family are key factors in why Americans are moving today.”