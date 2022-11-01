(The Center Square) – Washington state Secretary of State Steve Hobbs believes he is the right person to serve the remaining two years of previous Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s four-year term.
Hobbs, a Democrat, was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to assume the role when Wyman, a Republican, left office in November 2021 to take a key election-security position in President Joe Biden’s administration.
“I’m uniquely qualified to combat cyber threats and misinformation directed at our democracy,” Hobbs told The Center Square in an interview conducted by email.
He touted his experience in the military – Hobbs is a lieutenant colonel in the Washington National Guard – and as a former state legislator.
In fact, his time on active duty in the U.S. Army may have helped prepare him for his current job.
“I deployed to Kosovo and Iraq, coincidentally taking part in the security of elections in those tours, including distribution of the nomination ballot boxes in Iraq,” Hobbs said. “During that time, I served at the National Security Agency, and I graduated from the Department of Defense Information School where I studied and analyzed cyberattacks and information warfare.”
Before he was appointed secretary of state, Hobbs was a senator for the 44th Legislative District representing Snohomish County. He was first elected in 2006.
Hobbs said working as a state lawmaker helped hone his ability to find across-the-aisle solutions to problems, which he applies to his current job as the state’s top elections official.
“I also served for 15 years in the state Senate, where bipartisanship was a hallmark of my service,” he said. “I worked that way to help solve complex issues, which is why I have earned the support of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, as well as newspaper editorial boards, and policy leaders including the Association of Washington Business and the Washington State Labor Council.”
Hobbs understands that some Washingtonians are skeptical about election security.
“Doubt in our election system has never been higher,” he said, noting the controversy over the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing Jan. 6, 2021, breaching of the U.S. Capitol by protesters.
He added, “Washingtonians need someone in this office who takes that seriously.”
Washington’s elections are secure, Hobbs assured. He said it’s an ongoing battle to ensure that remains the case.
“We must, however, remain vigilant and prepared to face very real emerging threats,” he said. “Cyberattacks from criminals, terrorists, and nation-state actors are frequent and growing in sophistication. Recently, my office was notified by U.S Cyber Command about six Russian IP addresses transmitting data from state and local governments.”
Hobbs continued, “We need someone in this office taking proactive measures to protect the systems we have in place. Additionally, my office has fought back against three election misinformation campaigns in the past year, and will continue pushing back against false narratives about our elections process.”
Also on Hobbs’ radar: ranked choice voting that allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference when marking their ballots, which could be coming to the Evergreen State.
“I would prefer that Washington jurisdictions not rush forward in adopting ranked choice voting without fully exploring the impact on underrepresented populations of eligible voters,” he said. “My present concerns stem from the potential confusion associated with a new voting system in a time of significant distrust.”
If voters choose ranked choice voting, Hobbs said his office is obligated to help.
“It is also my duty to fully assist counties and cities should their voters choose to adopt ranked-choice voting, but…I think we have a long road ahead of voter education before all Washingtonians are ready and comfortable with that scale of change in our voting system,” he said.
Hobbs was hopeful about his chances of prevailing in the election.
“I hope Washington voters will see as I do the need for experience in the most demanding and evolving functions of this role, including cybersecurity, combatting election misinformation and better engaging eligible voters in underserved communities,” he said.
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, who is running as a nonpartisan, is Hobbs’ opponent on the ballot during the Nov. 8 general election.
Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, is running as a write-in candidate.
Should Hobbs remain in office, he will be the first Democrat elected secretary of state in nearly six decades.
Republicans previously held the Secretary of State Office in Washington dating back to 1964.