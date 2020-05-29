The share of Washington workers who are members of labor unions numbered 638,000 in 2019, or 18.8 percent of the workforce, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The percentage of union members in the state’s workforce was the third highest among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The total number of workers in Washington last year was 3,393,000, according to the BLS study.

Nationwide, the share of wage and salary employees who were union members in 2019 was 10.3 percent, a percentage point drop of 0.2 compared to 2018, the BLS reported. The percentage of unionized public-sector workers is five times greater than that of private-sector workers, the study said.

Unionization rates were highest in protective security services, schooling, training and library jobs, the BLS reported. And on average, union members make $1,095 per week, compared to $892 for nonunion workers, according to the study.

2018-2019 Labor Union Membership by State

StateTotal Employed in 2018Union Members in 2018Union Members as % of Workforce in 2018Total Employed in 2019Union Members in 2019Union Members as % of 2019 WorkforceRank as Union % of 2019 Workforce
Hawaii601,000139,00023.1%574,000135,00023.5%1
New York8,404,0001,872,00022.3%8,253,0001,732,00021.0%2
Washington3,270,000649,00019.8%3,393,000638,00018.8%3
Rhode Island479,00083,00017.4%475,00083,00017.4%4
Alaska299,00055,00018.5%282,00048,00017.1%5
New Jersey3,935,000587,00014.9%4,094,000642,00015.7%6
California16,399,0002,405,00014.7%16,485,0002,504,00015.2%7
Nevada1,376,000191,00013.9%1,379,000201,00014.6%8
Connecticut1,677,000268,00016.0%1,680,000244,00014.5%9
Oregon1,738,000242,00013.9%1,772,000255,00014.4%10
Minnesota2,634,000395,00015.0%2,662,000364,00013.7%11
Illinois5,694,000786,00013.8%5,658,000771,00013.6%12
Michigan4,320,000625,00014.5%4,323,000589,00013.6%13
Massachusetts3,397,000464,00013.7%3,397,000406,00012.0%14
Pennsylvania5,575,000701,00012.6%5,642,000676,00012.0%15
Ohio5,054,000639,00012.6%5,127,000610,00011.9%16
Maine573,00074,00012.9%588,00069,00011.8%17
Maryland2,784,000307,00011.0%2,912,000330,00011.3%18
Vermont291,00031,00010.5%290,00033,00011.2%19
Missouri2,675,000251,0009.4%2,661,000297,00011.1%20
Montana427,00050,00011.8%437,00046,00010.5%21
New Hampshire664,00068,00010.2%677,00069,00010.3%22
West Virginia684,00068,00010.0%704,00072,00010.2%23
Washington, D.C.354,00035,0009.9%361,00034,0009.3%24
Colorado2,564,000281,00011.0%2,631,000237,0009.0%25
Delaware434,00045,00010.3%432,00038,0008.7%26
Kansas1,283,00090,0007.0%1,280,000112,0008.7%27
Alabama1,950,000180,0009.2%2,041,000173,0008.5%28
Nebraska882,00059,0006.6%894,00075,0008.4%29
Indiana3,049,000269,0008.8%3,007,000249,0008.3%30
Wisconsin2,700,000219,0008.1%2,698,000218,0008.1%31
Kentucky1,812,000161,0008.9%1,786,000144,0008.0%32
Wyoming235,00015,0006.5%243,00018,0007.3%33
New Mexico812,00056,0006.8%813,00058,0007.1%34
Iowa1,461,000113,0007.7%1,543,00097,0006.3%35
Mississippi1,121,00058,0005.1%1,105,00070,0006.3%36
Florida8,702,000484,0005.6%8,827,000551,0006.2%37
Oklahoma1,583,00090,0005.7%1,554,00096,0006.2%38
North Dakota343,00018,0005.2%356,00021,0006.0%39
Arizona2,943,000156,0005.3%3,028,000174,0005.7%40
South Dakota387,00022,0005.6%395,00022,0005.6%41
Louisiana1,785,00089,0005.0%1,784,00094,0005.3%42
Arkansas1,176,00056,0004.8%1,200,00062,0005.2%43
Idaho733,00034,0004.7%764,00037,0004.9%44
Tennessee2,816,000155,0005.5%2,947,000135,0004.6%45
Utah1,343,00056,0004.1%1,409,00062,0004.4%46
Georgia4,466,000201,0004.5%4,422,000180,0004.1%47
Texas11,989,000512,0004.3%12,334,000497,0004.0%48
Virginia3,875,000168,0004.3%3,881,000156,0004.0%49
North Carolina4,331,000118,0002.7%4,396,000102,0002.3%50
South Carolina2,016,00055,0002.7%2,140,00047,0002.2%51

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

