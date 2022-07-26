(The Center Square) – Next week's primaries may not decide many things definitively, but some residents of unincorporated King County will face a choice of whether or not to fund an operational levy that many firefighters say is necessary to help contain wildfires.
On the King County primary ballot is a proposition by the Board of Fire Commissioners of King County Fire District No. 34 to restore the district’s regular property tax levy.
If approved by voters, the proposition would “provide funds for the limited purposes of fire protection, prevention and emergency medical services. It lifts the district’s maximum regular levy rate for collection in 2023 to $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed valuation and sets the limit factor for levy increases in 2024 through 2028 at 106%,” according to the resolution.
The estimated $0.33 increase in 2022 would equal approximately $34 per month for a $1.2 million home, according to King County.
The City of Redmond provides the personnel and equipment to protect the unincorporated district’s area under a six-year agreement which extends through the current year.
Similar to the current conditions outside in King County, last year’s record-breaking heat wave reached triple digits. The Washington Department of Health says that makes wildfires hard to manage.
King County Fire District No. 34 said that the impacts of inflation and increases in the cost of services provided by the City of Redmond have made the funds available under the current tax limit insufficient to maintain the current level of service provided by the Redmond Fire Department.
"The District has proposed the levy measure in order to meet increasing operational costs from the City of Redmond, which services our three stations," Beth Padilla, district secretary for the King County Fire District No. 34 said to The Center Square in an email. "We are not seeking any additional funds for equipment. It will help in maintaining the current high level of service the district has received from the [City of Redmond] for many years and allow us to meet the increasing costs incurred by Redmond Fire."
The district serves approximately 23,000 residents and numerous commercial properties in a 28 square mile area that is located mainly east of the Redmond City limits, according to the King County Fire District No. 34.
The district has not requested additional funds since 2007, according to the King County website.
The statewide primary takes place on Aug. 2.