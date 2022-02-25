(The Center Square) – Events halfway around the world could temper Washington state’s glowing revenue forecast from earlier this month showing a $452 million increase since the November forecast, for a total of nearly $1.5 billion in increased revenue for the 2021-23 biennium.
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – the largest such military operation in Europe since World War II – means higher fuel costs that could jeopardize the amount of money expected to fill the Evergreen State’s coffers per the Feb. 16 revenue forecast.
“That will have a negative impact on the revenue forecast,” Stephen Lerch, executive director of the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council (ERFC), told host Austin Jenkins during Thursday’s episode of "Inside Olympia" on TVW.
As gas and heating oil become more expensive, Lerch said, consumers will spend less on everything else.
That’s not to say Lerch and the ERFC were caught completely off guard by events in Eastern Europe and how they could impact Washington.
Lerch explained that the ERFC as part of its revenue forecast makes what it considers a baseline prediction that is most likely, while also putting out pessimistic and optimistic forecasts based on, respectively, a worst-case scenario and a best-case scenario.
“We did not assume in that baseline forecast this invasion, and if you look at our oil prices – and neither did the markets – so our oil price forecast, it’s not a forecast,” Lerch said. “It’s based on prices in the futures markets.”
The baseline revenue forecast has oil prices for this quarter and the next quarter peaking around $86 or $87 per barrel, he said, but spot pricing Thursday showed oil prices at between $98 to $100 per barrel.
“So, clearly our forecast is going to be too low in terms of energy prices,” Lerch said, “and of course that will have an impact on inflation.”
Inflation is already at a record high, with consumer prices having risen 7.5% annually at the end of January, the fastest rate since February 1982.
Lerch noted another impact of rising oil prices.
“The slight offset there is that the business and occupation tax that refineries pay – it is based on the value of goods sold – and so as oil prices go up, so will the B&O taxes that refineries pay and gas stations pay,” he said. “But the net impact there will be a negative for revenues.”
Nevertheless, Lerch was cautiously optimistic about Washington’s economic future, in terms of COVID-19, which appears to be transitioning from pandemic to endemic, and the prospects of a severe economic downturn.
“Our baseline forecast is we continue to see a moderation in the new cases and that we are, you know, we’re not going to have any sort of shutdowns, that we’re going to see this gradual elimination of social distancing,” he said of the pandemic. “But if you had some variant that looked like something, say, like delta, that was both very infectious and that had really bad impacts on people’s health, we would expect to see that have some definite negative impacts on the revenue forecast, and on employment.”
Nevertheless, Lerch doesn’t see a recession coming any time soon.
Economic indicators are a strange combination of negative and positive, the state economist remarked, noting that consumer confidence is down due to concerns about inflation and COVID-19, while jobs are plentiful and state revenue forecasts have been positive.
“I think right now a recession does not seem particularly likely, but as you [Jenkins] said, the economy is cyclical,” Lerch noted.
That’s not to say Washington will avoid such a thing forever.
“Will there be another recession at some point in the future?” Lerch asked. “Absolutely. It’s hard to see that in the near term.”