(The Center Square) – Two Washington state high schools cracked the top 100 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 edition of its “Best High Schools Rankings.”
The magazine’s annual report card ranked Redmond’s Tesla STEM High School 12th in the nation, and Bellevue’s International School 59th.
Tesla STEM High School, named after well-known engineer and physicist Nikola Tesla, offers a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-based curriculum. Students are admitted from the Lake Washington School District on a lottery basis.
“In class, students conduct research in STEM Lab Concentrations, investigate real world problems, and bring research and debate into the equation while working towards viable solutions,” the school’s 2021-2022 school profile states. “Students enroll in, on average, 7 Science courses and 4 Math courses over the course of their high school career, with engineering and technology integrated into all grade level classes.”
The Bellevue School District’s International School follows a seven-year curriculum – from sixth grade to 12th grade – in which students pursue studies in seven core academic areas for all seven years of attendance: international studies, world language (French), math, science, humanities, fine arts, and physical education.
“International School offers an outstanding educational experience to all of its students, one which is focused on preparing them intellectually, socially, creatively, physically, and emotionally,” the “Our Mission” section of the school’s website states, “so that they are inspired to become lifelong learners and realize their dreams in the world at large.”
The state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) was pleased to acknowledge the two schools’ making U.S. News’ top 100 best high schools in the nation.
“We are happy to pass along our congratulations to Tesla STEM High School in the Lake Washington School District and the International School in the Bellevue School District for being recognized by U.S. News & World Report,” said Katy Payne, executive director of communications for OSPI, in an email to The Center Square. “These schools are two excellent examples of successful alternative learning experiences our public school districts are providing for their students and communities.”
The reigning top two schools in Washington were followed in the top 10 state rankings by Raisbeck Aviation High School (Tukwila), Newport Senior High School (Bellevue), Bellevue High School, Mercer Island High School, Interlake High School (Bellevue), General William H. Harrison Preparatory School (Lakewood), Bainbridge Island High School, and Vancouver School of Arts and Academics.
Washington public schools get $18,175 per student in funding on average statewide, according to state budget figures.
U.S. News looked at nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The magazine’s rankings were based on seniors’ college readiness, curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rates.
Some changes in methodology had to be made for this year’s rankings due to pandemic-related cancellations of some standard assessments of mathematics and reading. Testing data from the three previous years functioned as a substitute. Also, most states’ science assessments scored during the 2018-2019 academic year factored in the rankings for the first time.