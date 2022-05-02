(The Center Square) – Two Republican candidates recently threw their hats in the ring for the Position 1 seat in the 30th Legislative District currently held by Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way.
Federal Way Police Cmdr. Casey Jones announced on April 22 he is running for the seat in the Washington State House of Representatives.
His campaign did not respond to an email from The Center Square asking for comment.
“A resident of Federal Way for 23 years, Casey Jones has been in law enforcement since 1994 and is currently a police commander on a regional SWAT team,” his campaign website states. “He also has past experience as a school resource officer, narcotics detective, and lieutenant. He holds a master’s degree in public administration. Case is married and has two children in Federal Way Public Schools.”
On Wednesday, Paul McDaniel – whose campaign website describes him as a small business owner, Iraq veteran, and third-generation Federal Way resident – announced he is running for the same seat.
An email to his campaign asking for comment was not returned.
Per his campaign website, McDaniel’s main priorities are public safety, education, promoting strong families, and tax reform.
“I don’t know him well,” Washington State Republican Chair Caleb Heimlich said about McDaniel, adding he looks like a “strong candidate.”
He called the 30th a “winnable district” for Republicans, citing its history as a “true swing district.”
“I think Jamila Taylor is a weak incumbent,” Heimlich said. “This is definitely a possible pickup in a marquee race.”
He pointed to Jones’ candidacy as evidence crime will be a important factor in the race, referencing voters flipping three seats Republican during last year’s election that saw Jack Walsh, Jack Dovey, and Erica Norton elected to the Federal Way City Council.
“Casey Jones on the ballot means public safety will be a major issue,” Heimlich said.
The 30th Legislative District covers the cities of Federal Way, Des Moines, Auburn, Algona, Pacific, and Milton, as well as unincorporated parts of King County.
Rep. Jesse Johnson, D-Federal Way, holds the Position 2 seat in the district. He announced earlier this year he is not running for re-election.