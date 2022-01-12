(The Center Square) – The list of municipalities banning income taxes in Washington state continues to grow.
Chelan and Benton counties this week became the fifth and sixth counties in the state to make such a decision as commissioners there voted unanimously in favor of the ban. Chelan and Benton join Grant, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties and 12 cities to formally ban the levying of income taxes on businesses and workers.
Other municipalities taking the same position in the past year are the cities of DuPont, Kennewick, Battle Ground, Granger, Longview, Moses Lake, Richland, West Richland, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Union Gap and Yakima.
Commissioners in both counties passed similar resolutions stating “a strong and encouraging business climate is one of the best ways to attract and retain good businesses to employ in family wage jobs. Imposing a local income tax may generate additional revenue in the short term, it would most likely result in less long-term revenue due to the dampening effect it would have on our businesses.”
All but one of the cities and counties have adopted the measure on a vote by elected officials. Voters in the city of Yakima last year approved a charter amendment banning income taxes by a margin of 78-22. In addition, 61% of voters recommended that legislators repeal a new capital gains tax.
The vote comes as the 60-day legislative session kicks off in which a bill allowing local governments to impose a graduated income tax will be considered.
At play here are two court cases.
The state Supreme Court in April of 2020 struck down an attempt by Seattle to impose an income tax on wealthy households. The city council there in 2017 approved a 2.25 percent tax on individuals earning more than $250,000 and couples earning more than $500,000.
Estimates showed the tax would bring in about $40 million a year for the city.
Both the King County Superior Court and the State Court of Appeals ruled against the tax and the Supreme Court declined the city’s request for a review. The main reason the tax was overturned is because income is considered property and the state constitution says property must be taxed evenly.
The Supreme Court did, however, let stand an appellate court decision last year that overturned a 1984 law banning taxes on net income.
That move opened the door for cities to impose a 1% flat tax on net income.
Legislators last year also approved a new law, to begin this year, that would impose a 7% tax on long-term capital gains in excess of $250,000 and is estimated to net the state $500 million annually.
The constitutionality of that law is being contested. A court hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 4.