Two more people died from the novel coronavirus in the state of Washington, bringing the total number of deaths in the U.S. to 14.
All but one of those deaths were in Washington. The other was in California.
The two new reporter deaths were at EvergreenHealth hospital in Kirkland, near Seattle, where 10 others died of COVID-19, as its officially known.
Most of the EvergreenHealth deaths are connected to an outbreak at the Life Care Center nursing home nearby.
More than 225 cases of the new coronavirus have been documented in the U.S. Of those, 74 are from Washington state.
More than 100,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, including more than 3,300 in China, where the virus originated.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped another 800 points in early trading Friday as the markets react to the spread of the disease.