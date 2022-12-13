(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle continues its crackdown on app-based delivery companies with a $750,000 settlement with Gopuff and $197,856 with Fantuan Delivery.
The Seattle Office of Labor Standards accused the app-based companies of violating the city’s paid sick and safe time off ordinance for almost two years. Gopuff was alleged to have failed to provide delivery workers with paid sick and safe time as required by the ordinance, provide workers notice of their paid sick and safe time balance and provide workers with a notice of rights.
“Without [the Office of Labor Standards’] knowledge and public announcements, we would have never known that we [were] working and risking our health while Gopuff was withholding our benefits such as access to or knowing we had [paid sick and safe time off,]” Gopuff Driver Wei Lin said in a statement.
Gopuff agreed to pay $735,239 to 189 drivers and $23,021 to the City of Seattle. This is the fourth settlement Gopuff has reached with the Seattle Office of Labor Standards. The three other settlements involved the Gig Worker Premium Pay Ordinance.
In total, the four settlements with Gopuff have resulted in 262 workers impacted and remedies totaling $847,194.
Out of the total $197,856 in settlements made with Fantaun, $180,590 in back wages, interest, liquidated damage and civil penalties will go to 168 gig workers, with $17,266 in fines going to the City of Seattle.
“[The Office of Labor Standards] recognizes the importance of gig workers and how the gig economy has reshaped the future of work globally and right here in Seattle. [The office] is here to support gig workers and all workers in Seattle to ensure their rights are protected,” Office of Labor Standards Director Steven Marchese said.
Since November, the Office of Labor Standards has reached settlements with Gopuff, Fantaun, the restaurant chain Red Robin and the grocery store chain Trader Joe’s. That has resulted in over $1.4 million going to Seattle-based employees impacted by the alleged violations.