(The Center Square) – Nearly $6 million in outside PAC money appears to have helped two embattled Republicans best Trump-backed opponents in hotly contested federal races.
U.S. Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Battle Ground and Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside lead in their respective Third and Fourth Congressional districts. Both members of the GOP found themselves with multiple challengers after joining eight other Republicans in voting for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment in 2021.
In Tuesday’s primary vote count, Beutler was in second place with 24.5% of the vote, behind Democratic challenger Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who had nearly 32%. Joe Kent, the Trump-endorsed Republican, was in third place with 20% of the vote. Newhouse led a crowded GOP field with 27.3% of the vote, just ahead of Democrat Doug White, who carried 26%. Trump-endorsed Loren Culp took third place with 21.7%.
In Washington, the top two candidates, regardless of party, advance to the general election ballot.
Kent of Yacolt and Culp of Moses Lake told The Center Square on Wednesday morning that it’s too early to count them out of the race. Thousands of ballots remain to be counted in both districts, and they remain hopeful that things will turn around in the next few days.
“It’s not over yet,” said Culp. “There are 4,000 ballots separating first, second and third place – and 53% of the ballots remain to be counted.”
Kent said it was frustrating to watch election returns and know that if Heidi St. John, another Republican on the ticket, had dropped out as publicly promised after he received Trump’s endorsement, he would have easily overtaken Beutler. St. John took slightly over 15% of Tuesday’s vote.
“The Democrats consolidated and endorsed Marie and, even though they raised less than $1 million, they were successful because they mobilized their base,” said Kent. “We saw this scenario coming 18 months ago and that’s why we took the pledge to support one candidate.”
Culp said it benefitted Newhouse greatly to have GOP votes split among six contenders. He said these candidates spoke of supporting Trump and his agenda but then helped put an anti-Trump Republican in a position to retain office. The combined vote percentage garnered by the other Republicans was about 25%, enough to have eliminated Newhouse.
“The spoiler candidates did their job,” said Culp.
Another disappointing factor, he said, was the low statewide ballot return rate for Tuesday’s count. The Washington Secretary of State reported an overall turnout of 21.76%, with Yakima County, in the Fourth District, with a low of 17%. Columbia County boasted the highest turnout on Aug. 2 with a nearly 47% return rate.
Culp feels optimistic that the participation rate of voters will go up appreciably as the ballot count continues. He believes that many voters are giving up on turning around a political system that is “corrupt and out of control.” He said if results hold and Newhouse and Beutler are the Republican candidates moving forward, there is likely to be an even lower turnout among GOP constituents in November, which could lead to Democrats taking the seats.
“I think people are tired and giving up at a time when the stakes couldn’t be higher,” said Culp.
The televised attack ads and mailers against Culp and Kent were paid for by “establishment” Republicans who intend to maintain the status quo, say the two candidates. The fact that “blatant misinformation and outright lies” were told to drive voters toward Newhouse and Beutler is indicative of corruption within the system, they contend.
“Unless we get rid of the swamp creatures, nothing changes,” said Kent.
He said a grassroots campaign in the district years ago sent Linda Smith, a write-in candidate, to Congress. He plans to initiate a similar campaign if Beutler is the Republican candidate. He said GOP leaders would have to decide who the write-in contender would be, but there needs to be an alternative choice to get Republican engaged and stop the district from being flipped.
“I really think we can get some momentum going,” he said.
Beutler told reporters before polls closed Tuesday that she had no regrets about her impeachment. Newhouse has made similar comments throughout the campaign, although both incumbents have shied away from conversations about that stance. They have, instead, focused on criticism of the Biden administration and the need for their experience to stop “destructive” Democratic policies.
Meanwhile, their Democrat opponents have sought to gain political ground by reminding voters of the stakes, particularly with abortion rights, if the GOP wins control of Congress.
Beutler, seeking a seventh term representing Southwest Washington, and Newhouse, running for a fifth term in the Central Washington district, were unable to be reached for comment by The Center Square about the preliminary primary results.