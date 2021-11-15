(The Center Square) – Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit against the country’s three biggest pharmaceutical distributors begins today in Seattle.
Ferguson’s office is suing McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. for tens of billions of dollars, claiming they contributed to Washington’s opioid epidemic. Ferguson filed the suit in King County Superior Court in 2017.
The attorney general’s suit says the companies made billions of dollars in profits selling prescription painkillers in the state, despite knowing the pills would eventually reach drug dealers and people already suffering from addiction.
The office is seeking a payout of $38 billion over 15 years for treatment services, prosecution costs, public education campaigns and billions more in additional damages.
The companies earlier this year offered to settle for a payout of $527.5 million over 18 years, which Ferguson rejected, calling it “woefully insufficient.” After factoring in inflation, he said that the actual amount would only be $303 million.
Ferguson claims the companies transported billions of dollars worth of oxycodone, fentanyl, hydrocodone and other opioids into the state while ignoring federal regulations.
Federal law requires distributors to monitor the frequency of orders to uncover suspicious clients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has fined all three companies for failing to report suspicious shipments.
Ferguson says the companies violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act and has also filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, which supplies much of the material used in making opioid pain medications.
The companies say they were only filling prescriptions written by doctors, and it was not their place to second-guess the prescriptions or violate patient privacy.
“Increased opioid prescribing by well-meaning doctors, supported by the state’s good-faith efforts to spare its residents from pain, in turn resulted in increased opioid distributions,” attorneys for the companies wrote in court briefs. “Defendants played no role in changing the standard of care, nor do wholesale distributors have the expertise, the obligation or the ability to second-guess good-faith medical decisions made by doctors to prescribe opioids.”
Washington legislators in the 1990s passed the Intractable Pain Act, which made opioid prescriptions easier to obtain.
According to the Washington Department of Health, opioid sales increased more than 500% between 1997 and 2011. There were more than 8,000 overdose deaths between 2006 and 2017.
Opioid sales peaked at 112 million doses in 2011, enough for a 16-day supply for every person in the state. In 2015, eight counties reported more prescriptions filed than their population, about 1.5 per person.
A similar case in California failed earlier this month, with a judge ruling prosecutors didn’t prove the companies used deceptive marketing to increase opioid prescriptions.