(The Center Square) – A sales tax increase to pay for a $40 million aquatic center in Pasco appears to be supported by voters, but three levies for schools in the area are currently trailing.
Tuesday’s returns for the sales tax increase of .02% show a “Yes” vote by about 54.3% of Pasco voters. The Franklin County Auditor’s Office, which oversees elections for the city, shows 3,586 votes in favor and 3,022 opposed.
The sales tax increase would amount to 2 cents on a $10 purchase and only be paid by shoppers within the city limits.
Meanwhile, the nearby Benton County Auditor reports school levies failing in Kennewick, Finley and Prosser. All three districts asked voters to renew operation levies that expire at the end of this year.
Kennewick’s levy was opposed by 6,118 votes, or about 52.7%, with 5,493 votes in favor, or 47.3%. Prosser’s levy was rejected by 947 votes, or 53%, with 834 votes, or 46.8% in support.
Finley’s levy was rejected by 329 votes, or about 54.65%, with 273 votes in favor, or 45.35%.
Benton County’s voter turnout was low at 21%. Election officials report that an estimated 5,000 ballots remain to be counted. An updated ballot count is expected Thursday afternoon.
All three school districts attempted in February to pass replacement operation levies, but voters turned these measures down. Districts then came back with another proposal that reduced the amount they were seeking
State law only allows public schools to go before voters with levy proposals twice in a year. Officials from each of the districts have said that levy failure will bring staff and programming cuts.
The Kennewick district sought a two-year levy to collect $20.62 million next year and $23.37 million in 2024. Homeowners would have paid $1.75 per $1,000 of assessed value the first year, and $1.85 per $1,000 of assessed value the second year.
District officials said the levy was intended to pay for staffing, instructional support, paraeducators, maintenance and athletics.
Prosser asked voters to pass a two-year levy rate of $2.13 per $1,000 of assessed value. The district would have collected $3.78 million next year and $3.89 in 2023. The levy would have paid for athletics, counseling, nurses and maintenance.
Finley proposed a two-year operations levy to generate $1.48 million next year and $1.54 million in 2024.The tax rate would have been $2.33 for every $1,000 of assessed value the first year and $2.37 per $1,000 assessed the second year.
Revenue from the tax was slated to be used for staffing, nurses, counselors, maintenance and operations funding, athletics, technology needs and instructional supplies.
Franklin County’s turnout for the aquatic center vote was also low at 20%. However, the the electorate appears supportive of plans that have failed to gain traction for nearly a decade.
The aquatic center was first proposed as an initiative for the Tri-Cities, which includes the cities of Richland, Kennewick and Pasco. However, the measure pitched by the Tri-Cities Regional Public Facilities District in 2013 and failed.
After several years of discussion, Pasco decided to go it alone.
The Pasco Public Facilities District floated the proposal for the project that will be built in phases.
The first facility would be nearly 47,000 square feet and is expected to be completed by 2024. The second facility will be just over 13,000 square feet and completed 12 to 15 years later.
The first phase includes an indoor leisure pool, locker rooms, party room and an outdoor activity pool and concessions.
The second phase adds an indoor, eight-lane competition pool.
Once the first facility is up and running, the district expects revenue to cover operating expenses.
Votes will continue to be counted in the two counties over the next few days and the election will be certified on May 6.