(The Center Square) – A debate over whether tri-cities taxpayers should be given a break or extra revenue be invested in new transit projects is set to take place Thursday evening.
The Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) board meets at 6 p.m. on April 14 at 1000 Columbia Park Trail in Richland. On the agenda is a discussion about reducing the 0.6% collected sales tax by a single percentage point. A similar measure was rejected by the board last August.
The board is made up of city councilors and county commissioners from Benton and Franklin counties. Seventeen routes of the BFT system provide service to Richland, Kennewick and Pasco, which are commonly known as the Tri-Cities.
Another five routes connect the cities to the nearby municipalities of Benton City, Prosser and West Richland.
The transit board is looking to either temporarily suspend collection of 0.1% of the tax, or put the proposal on a ballot for voters to permanently make the cut.
“With this inflation hitting our constituents here in the Tri-Cities, I think it’d be more than gracious for us to let the public decide if they think we should maybe take 0.1 of 1% away from Ben Franklin Transit,” Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier said during a March transit board meeting.
Opponents of reducing the sales tax contend the loss of revenue could end up causing staff cuts that reduce services and the ability to plan for capital improvements.
The system currently operates with a $70 million budget, about $48 million from sales tax revenue.
In February, transit staff reported that the tax had raised about $9 million more than was expected for 2021, and that trend appeared to be continuing.
Richard Bloom, a board member and city councilor from Richland, said at an early-March board meeting: “We’re collecting way more sales sax than we expected to. We can adjust what we collect in taxes.”
Bloom and Didier, among others, felt it was time to revisit the issue of trimming the sales tax.
“I’ve had numerous people talk to me and complain to me about the fact that the buses are running and there’s nobody on,” Didier said. “I’ve seen one bus with three people on it. That’s the most I’ve ever seen.”
The Washington Policy Center supports cutting the tax. The free market think tank says the transit system’s revenues continue to rise while ridership decreases.
Records obtained from BFT and published by the policy center show that, since 2010, revenue has increased 47% when adjusted for inflation, while ridership has plunged 64%.
“While some of that decrease was exacerbated by COVID, transit lobbyists like to omit the fact that ridership was decreasing in years prior. From 2010 to 2019, ridership at BFT decreased 38%,” said Mariya Frost, author of the policy center report.
She noted that BFT was the recipient of millions in federal relief dollars as well as sales tax collections. That breakdown includes $18.9 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in early 2020; $8.4 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act in late 2020; and $20.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding in early 2021.
“BFT also reports being very healthy financially, with $67 million in total cash and equivalents on hand, or about $40 million if you deduct reserves,” wrote Frost.
If the transit board moves to reduce tax revenue, it could lose money included in the state transportation budget, say some transit officials.
State lawmakers recently approved a 16-year plan to fund transportation projects across Washington. In that budget is $3.4 million for the transit system in 2022 and $4.5 million for the next 15 years.
To be eligible for that funding, BFT has to allow riders under 18 to go fare-free, and maintain their existing sales tax authority, according to Marie Cummings, the transit system’s communications and marketing director, in a Northwest Public Broadcasting report.
Opponents of the tax reduction, including the Teamsters union, say Didier and Bloom, among other officials, want to run the bus system like a business, when it should be viewed as a public service. Routes should be added with extra capital and not reduced, they say.
Kirk Williamson, program manager for Benton Franklin Community Health Alliance, told the Tri-City Herald this week that transportation is a constant theme in needs assessments done by his agency.
He said people without vehicles often need buses to get to places where they can receive medical or mental health treatment.
Williams said he wanted to see the transit board use the extra funding to enhance services to meet the needs of more people.
“You could characterize people who use transit as people who are making choices between filling their gas tank or putting dinner on the table,” he told the Herald reporter. “We know there are people in the community that have that problem.”