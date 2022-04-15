(The Center Square) – The Tri-Cities' Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) board has received enough opposition to a proposal that sales tax collections be reduced that the issue has been tabled until a legal opinion is obtained about potential ramifications, and further discussion takes place.
The board decided at Thursday's meeting in Richland to put off a decision after taking testimony from about 30 opponents.
The recommendation to cut the collected sales tax of 0.6% by a single tenth of a percentage point came after the board received a rosy revenue report in early March.
That led some board members to advocate that 0.1% of the tax be suspended temporarily, or voters be asked to decide whether to make the cut permanent. The board cannot make permanent changes to the tax without approval from the electorate.
The idea to cut the amount of sales tax collected is not new. Last August, the board rejected a similar proposal.
Board member Richard Bloom and others felt it was time to revisit the issue after that the agency had seen a 22% increase in sales tax revenue from 2020 to 2021.
The BFT currently operates with a $70 million budget, about $48 million from sales tax revenue.
The recent revenue report led Bloom to say, “We’re collecting way more sales tax than we expected to. We can adjust what we collect in taxes.”
The board with nine voting members is comprised of elected officials from Benton and Franklin counties, and the cities of Richland, Kennewick and Pasco, which are commonly known as the Tri-Cities.
Bloom, a Richland city councilor, and Clint Didier, a commissioner for Franklin County, said they believed it was time to give taxpayers a break if BFT had enough income to cover operations and contingencies.
The revisited proposal prompted a backlash of opposition that was reflected in comments posted online and in the local newspaper. Social service groups in the Tri-Cities and beyond, such as the Seattle Transportation Choices Coalition, said the extra revenue should be used to enhance services for those without other means of transportation.
Opponents also argued that loss of revenue could end up causing staff cuts that reduce services and the ability to plan for capital improvements.
If the transit board moved to reduce tax revenue, it could lose money included in the state transportation budget, according to some transit officials.
State lawmakers recently approved a 16-year plan to fund transportation projects across Washington. In that budget is $3.4 million for the transit system in 2022 and $4.5 million for the next 15 years.
To be eligible for that funding, BFT has to allow riders under 18 to go fare-free, and maintain its existing sales tax authority, according to Marie Cummings, the transit system’s communications and marketing director, in a Northwest Public Broadcasting report.
However, some BFT board members disagreed with the assertion that state grants could be lost if the agency reduces its tax authority. On Thursday, the board decided to get an opinion from the Washington Attorney General’s Office before moving ahead with a vote.
No decision was made about whether that workshop would be held immediately or after the transit board has filled its vacant general manager position.