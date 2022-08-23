(The Center Square) – The Tri-Cities area has seen the most population growth of any area in Washington during the past 10 years, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.
The largest population change in the state occurred in Franklin County, which grew by 24%. Neighboring Benton County grew by about 18%, which is above the 14.6% state average, according to the Census report.
Much of the growth in Tri-Cities is tied to the Hispanic population, which the Census reports as 50% of the population in Franklin County and almost 24% in Benton County.
Census data shows that, between 2010 and 2020, the Hispanic population in Franklin grew by more than 31%. In Benton County, it grew by almost 51%.
The population in Kennewick is about 82,633 and, in Pasco, is reported at 74,266. Richland boasts a population of 57,353. The combined metropolitan area is now the third largest in Washington, behind Spokane and Seattle.
The growth in Eastern Washington is reflected in Census data as a mixture of natural increase due to the number of births outpacing deaths, but also as low home prices and the pandemic opening avenues for people to move to rural areas and work remotely.
Kennewick, Pasco and Richland are in a region with very strong job creation which is drawing many people, according to the Tri-City Development Council.
Jobs are available in technology manufacturing, agriculture and health care. Major employees include Battelle/Pacific National Laboratory, Lockheed Martin, Bechtel National, Amazon and Tyson Fresh Meats.
The demand for housing in Tri-Cities is not keeping pace with population growth, reports the Tri-City Association of Realtors
As of June, the median house sold for $440,000, up from $385,000 in 2021 and was $309,500 in 2019. While that puts mortgage payments beyond some families, households in the Tri-Cities earn a median yearly income of $72,538, and 48.98% earn more than the national average.
There are 39% more households who own their homes than there are renters, according to Census data.