(The Center Square) – Washington was in need of more housing before COVID-19 first hit, and in the midst of a pandemic-induced recession, the issue is more dire than ever in the state legislature.
Washington's housing deficit, which was estimated to be some 225,000 housing units in 2019, is only compounding the millions in back rent owed around the state. So far, the state's eviction moratorium has held steady by order of Gov. Jay Inslee, but Washington tenants have only weeks to go until its expiration on March 31.
The state still has no firm solutions on how to pay back an avalanche of tenant and landlord debt, which may depend on more federal dollars. In the meantime, state lawmakers are considering a number of legal protections for both groups.
Here are some of the biggest bills state leaders are pouring over this session.
The bills
Substitute House Bill 1236 would limit no-cause evictions to leases lasting three to 12 months with 60 days notice by their end date. It also would require landlords to set up monthly payment plans for back rent no greater than a third of a tenants' monthly rent amounts. The bill passed the House on March 7 and awaits action in the Senate Housing Committee.
Senate Bill 5012 would allow local governments to levy a special excise tax up to 10% on online short-term rentals to pay for affordable housing programs. The bill sits in Ways and Means Committee awaiting action.
House Bill 1300 would restrict landlords from withholding security deposits over property damage over natural wear and tear. It was voted out of the House Committee on Housing and still awaits next steps for a House floor vote.
Senate Bill 5033 would limit the property tax exemption for improvements to single-family dwellings to the construction of accessory dwelling units. The bill still awaits action in the House Ways and Means Committee.
House Bill 1441 would bad landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants with histories of unpaid rent or evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. It passed out of the House Committee on Housing and awaits action by the Rules Committee to see a House floor vote.
Senate Bill 5079 would extend the notice period for closures of manufactured and mobile home communities to three years and the notice to vacate from 90 days to 120 days. The legislation awaits committee action to advance to a Senate floor vote.
House Bill 1228 would suspend all eviction moratoriums in effect and gives landlords 30 days to present tenants with optional payment plans. Landlords may issue notice to pay or vacate within 14 days of no reply. The bill has seen no action by the House Committee on Housing and is not scheduled for further votes.