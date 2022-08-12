(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman may be poised for victory in his effort to get a tax advisory vote for cap and trade legislation on the November ballot after a judge ruled Eyman was likely to prevail on the merits.
Thurston County Superior Court Judge James J. Dixon on Friday of last week granted Eyman’s request for a temporary restraining order that prevents the Secretary of State from printing ballots and voters’ pamphlets until the court issues its final ruling.
“Petitioner is likely to prevail on the merits,” reads one of the “Findings of Facts” in Dixon’s order dated Aug. 9.
The order concludes, “Accordingly, it is hereby ORDERED that Respondent, their agents, and their vendors are enjoined from printing voter pamphlets that include Engrossed Second Substitute SB 5126, without a tax advisory vote related to such legislation, until further order of this Court or a reviewing Court.”
The judge’s ruling was in response to a July 21 lawsuit Eyman filed in Thurston County Superior Court against Attorney General Bob Ferguson, claiming Senate Bill 5126 to cut carbon pollution is a tax increase and thus subject to a tax advisory vote on November’s ballot. The legislation was passed last year.
Ferguson regards any money generated by cap and trade as a fee – not a tax – that is not subject to a tax advisory vote.
Tax advisory votes are a way to give direct feedback to elected officials about tax increases, but the results are nonbinding. They serve to advise the Legislature whether or not to maintain or repeal a bill they passed, but do not in themselves result in the bills being maintained or repealed.
They first appeared on ballots in 2012 after Initiative 960 was passed in 2007.
Eyman’s lawsuit notes the Office of Financial Management determined the implementation of cap and trade legislation would generate more than $3.9 billion in revenue in the first 10 years.
The lawsuit goes on to say, “This very clearly fits the statutory requirement for a tax advisory vote (which OFM has already determined).”
The attorney general’s failure to put a cap and trade tax advisory on the ballot last year doesn’t preclude him from doing so this year, Eyman argued in his response to the attorney general’s opposition to the temporary restraining order.
He referred to Revised Code of Washington 43.135.141, which states, “After July 1, 2011, if legislative action raising taxes as defined by RCW 43.135.034 is blocked from a public vote or is not referred to the people by a referendum petition found to be sufficient under RCW 29A.72.250, a measure for an advisory vote of the people is required and shall be placed on the next general election ballot under this chapter.”
Eyman was not shy about his thoughts on Dixon’s ruling in his favor during a post-court appearance on KIRO Newsradio’s “Dori Monson Show.”
“Bob Ferguson wanted to keep that secret,” Eyman said. “He didn’t want that advisory vote to be on the ballot and he was fighting to make sure that was kept secret. Judge Dixon, to his credit, said, ‘Nope, Tim Eyman has standing, he’s proven that he would have irreparable harm, and that voters have a right not know that the Legislature raised these taxes and the voters have a chance to express their opinion and learn which legislators voted yes and no,’ and he ended up ruling in my favor.”
The drama continued Friday, which was supposed to be the day for a hearing on Eyman’s petition for declaratory judgement in the case.
It’s now confirmed the hearing has been rescheduled, at Eyman’s request, for 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
In his Wednesday request for a continuance, Eyman wrote, “As a pro se litigant, I need more than 24 hours to draft a comprehensive reply to the Defendants’ voluminous response.”
Eyman was more blunt on his Permanent Offense website: “So on Monday and Tuesday, he [Ferguson] buried me in a blizzard of motions and filings.”
Ferguson “freaked out” and “filed a new blizzard of motions” in response to the rescheduled hearing, according to Eyman.
“Then, shockingly, he sent in a team of his lawyers to visit the judge during non-court hours (without me being there) to ‘persuade’ the judge to move the hearing back to today,” Eyman continued in his broadside.
In his colorful style, Eyman went on to say, “This morning the AG showed up in the judge’s courtroom and demanded the judge hear the case this afternoon.
“The judge was none too pleased.
“This is kind of obsessive narcissism is very disturbing (to be safe, should this judge get someone else to start his car?).”
The Center Square reached out to the Attorney General's Office requesting comment on Dixon’s ruling, as well as Eyman’s claim Ferguson attempted to pressure Dixon regarding the declaratory judgement hearing.
"We’re looking forward to the hearing," Brionna Aho, spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office, said via email. "We trust the court will interpret the law correctly. That’s our only interest in this matter."
She took issue with Eyman's claim about Ferguson pressuring Dixon on the declaratory judgement hearing.
"This is fiction," Aho said. "Also, I notice this email again asserts that AG Ferguson was in the courtroom (an earlier email stated the AG was in a courtroom with Mr. Eyman). That never happened. AG Ferguson has not appeared in this case, remotely or otherwise."