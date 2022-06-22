(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, the most prolific sponsor of Washington ballot measures in state history, has succeeded in stopping five proposed ballot initiatives that would raise the capital gains tax.
Sponsored by Seattle attorney Eric “Knoll” Lowney, Initiatives 1934, 1935, 1936, 1937, and 1938 would have done one or a combination of the following: raise the threshold of capital gains above which capital gains tax must be paid, add or increase capital gains tax exemptions, and add a surtax or increase capital gains tax rates for higher capital gains amounts.
Kai Smith, an attorney with Pacifica Law Group, sent a Thursday email to Tim Eyman and others that reads, “The sponsor of I-1934 through 1938 has withdrawn the measures. This moots all pending cases appealing the ballot titles. Accordingly, we will file a motion to dismiss in each case. Please let us know today if you agree to the motion to dismiss; if you do, we will prepare and file stipulated motions. Thanks.”
Eyman filed five separate lawsuits claiming Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s ballot titles on the initiatives ignored the law requiring neutral wording.
When the Attorney General’s Office asked for one judge to decide all five cases, Eyman objected, necessitating a hearing before Judge Indu Thomas in Thurston County Superior Court.
Before allowing consideration on consolidation, Thomas posed a threshold question regarding whether Lowney erred in filing one lawsuit as opposed to five individual lawsuits.
In court briefs on the threshold question, Lowney and the state argued for consolidating the cases on the grounds of precedent, while Eyman claimed Lowney and his legal team violated state law and local rules by not filing separate briefs.
Thomas agreed with Eyman, denying the request for consolidation.
On his Permanent Offense website, Eyman reveled in taking credit for the demise of the initiatives because his “lawsuits ran out the clock.”
He went on to say, “If not for my lawsuits, the conservative community – large & small businesses, wealthy people, rich people, regular people – would have been forced to raise and spend MILLIONS OF DOLLARS running NO campaigns against the PIGS’ initiatives.”
PIGS is Eyman’s preferred acronym for “Public Interest GroupS.”
Hearings with five different judges to decide the wording for the five initiative ballot titles were to be scheduled. Petitions could only be printed after the judges had issued their rulings.
Per the Secretary of State’s website, to be certified petitions must contain at least 324,516 registered voters, with a recommendation that at least 405,000 signatures gathered to allow for invalid signatures, and be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on July 8.