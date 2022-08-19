(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman’s lawsuit against Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson for not including a tax advisory vote on cap and trade legislation going into effect next year was officially quashed in Thurston County Superior Court in Olympia on Friday morning.
Judge James J. Dixon dismissed the case per Wednesday’s Washington Supreme Court ruling ordering him to do so. The high court’s ruling also ordered the lower court to reverse a temporary restraining order preventing the printing of voters’ pamphlets until a final ruling on the issue.
Eyman successfully filed a motion to have Friday morning’s declaratory judgment hearing go forward in spite of the ruling by the state Supreme Court.
“So, what the state Supreme Court is ordering me to do is to enter an order dismissing this action,” Dixon said in making his ruling. “I have no discretion, regardless of what my decision is, was, would be. Whether this particular court would agree with the rationale of the state Supreme Court is a non-issue. In other words it’s out of my hands.”
Friday’s courtroom action was but the latest in a series of decisions that saw Eyman’s fortunes swing wildly over the last several weeks.
On Aug. 5, Dixon granted Eyman’s request for a temporary restraining order, saying Eyman was likely to prevail on the merits.
The Supreme Court’s ruling was in response to Ferguson’s emergency motion for discretionary and expedited review of Dixon’s early August decision.
The state’s highest court said Eyman waited too long to file a lawsuit.
“The Court concludes…that the superior court erred in determining that respondent’s action is timely,” Chief Justice Steven González explained in the order. “The requirement in RCW 43.135.041(1)(a) that a measure raising taxes be ‘placed on the next general election ballot’ for an advisory vote contemplates a timely vote in the general election occurring the year the measure was passed, in this instance 2021.”
Prompting all of this: Eyman’s July 21 lawsuit claiming Senate Bill 5126 – passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee last year – to cut carbon pollution is a tax increase and thus subject to a tax advisory vote on November’s ballot.
Eyman’s lawsuit noted the Office of Financial Management determined the implementation of cap and trade legislation would generate more than $3.9 billion in revenue in the first 10 years.
Ferguson regards any money generated by cap and trade as a fee – not a tax – that is not subject to a tax advisory vote.
Tax advisory votes are a way to give direct feedback to elected officials about tax increases, but the results are nonbinding. They serve to advise the Legislature whether or not to maintain or repeal a bill they passed, but do not in themselves result in the bills being maintained or repealed.
They first appeared on ballots in 2012 after Initiative 960 – sponsored by Eyman – was passed in 2007.
I-960 requires that the OFM determine the 10-year cost to taxpayers of any proposed legislation that creates or increases taxes or fees.
Eyman, who seemed to understand the judge’s position in making his ruling, was critical of the state Supreme Court’s decision.
“This seems to me to be a really stark example of we’re not even allowed to express an opinion. That that’s asking too much for us to grant that to the citizens,” Eyman said near the end of the proceedings. “I find it almost embarrassing that I’m struggling to simply have the people be given information about a tax increase. Not to be able to return it, but to express an opinion on it. That I’m struggling to fight for voters to know how legislators voted on a bill and how much it costs.
“And I’m fighting for that little scrap of paper, and they’re saying even that scrap of paper is too much. That that crumb on the table is too much for the unwashed masses to have access to.”