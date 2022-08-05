(The Center Square) – High gas prices and increasingly expensive groceries aren’t the only concerns for Washingtonians experiencing an economy that has seen two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the traditional definition of a recession. Housing is also an issue during the economic downturn.
A recent report by major property data leader CoreLogic highlighting June 2022 statistics found that three of the top five metropolitan markets at risk for home price decline are in Washington state.
The Irvine, California-based corporation found that the five metropolitan areas at risk of home price decline in the next 12 months are: 1) Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington 2) Bellingham, Washington 3) Boise City, Idaho 4) Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida and 5) Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, Washington.
The Center Square reached out to Selma Hepp, CoreLogic’s deputy chief economist, for an explanation as to why three of the five markets are in the Evergreen State.
She said via email the answer remains the same as when CoreLogic’s June version of the report found the same three Washington metropolitan areas in the top five in terms of being at risk for a home price decline, albeit in a slightly different order: 1) Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington 2) Lake Havasu City-Kingman, Arizona 3) Bellingham, Washington 4) Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut and 5) Olympia-Tumwater, Washington.
“High risk probability of price decline in the Washington state region is primarily coming from three sources: market overvaluation, the decline in national consumer confidence, and a surge in mortgage interest rates,” she told The Center Square at the time. “The metros areas in the Pacific Census region, such as those in Washington state, are relatively more sensitive to consumer confidence and mortgage rates increase than some other regions in the country.”
Hepp elaborated on why that's the case.
“Based on historical trends, regions in the Pacific Northwest are more sensitive to recession drivers (such as we’ve seen in recent months) but less to overvaluation of the local housing markets," she said. “In other words, low consumer confidence and a surge in interest rates have historically been more important to the region in determining potential of home price decline. Another critical recession driver is inflation which is at the highest rate in 40 years.”
Inflation hit a 40-year record in June, with consumer prices increasing 9.1% over the last 12 months, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points in June and July in the hopes of cooling the rate of inflation.
While a potential decline in home prices may be of concern for folks wanting to sell, it’s the high cost of housing that is bedeviling would-be buyers, according to the Building Industry Association of Washington.
The Tumwater-based organization representing 8,000 members sent a July 25 letter to Gov. Jay Inslee urging him to take steps to ease the state’s housing supply shortage and resulting high costs.
“In April 2022, the median home sales price was $643,400,” the letter stated. “At that price, 85% of our households cannot afford the opportunity to build wealth and secure a better future for their families. Because at that sales price, a family needs an income of $171,890 to qualify for a mortgage – and Washington’s median household income is just over $77,000.
“Furthermore, every $1,000 in costs added to housing construction means another 4,068 of our neighbors are priced out of the opportunity to purchase a home. Simply put, every time government makes housing more expensive, more families are denied the dream of home ownership.”
In the letter, BIAW recommends reducing permit delays, eliminating regulatory costs and fees, improving zoning flexibility, and reforming the Growth Management Act.
The Center Square asked the Governor’s Office about the BIAW’s letter.
“The governor is an advocate for removing overly restrictive zoning laws that prevent the development of more middle housing in Washington state,” Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk said via email. “That legislation did not pass this session but the governor is committed to continue pursuing it.”
House Bill 1782 – dubbed the “missing middle” housing bill – would have required cities to allow multi-family housing in single family zoned neighborhoods under certain circumstances as part of an effort to expand access to affordable housing.
Red tape isn’t the problem, according to Faulk.
“The current permitting and regulatory processes are not what’s driving the lack of affordable quality housing in Washington,” he said. “As for the GMA, the governor does not believe it needs to be changed. The governor believes we need density. People should be able to afford to live close to where they work. We shouldn’t build out, we should build up.”