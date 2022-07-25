(The Center Square) – Leading into next week's primaries, three Republican candidates are seeking to dethrone incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, for Washington’s 8th Congressional District.
While there are 10 candidates running to take over Schreir’s position that spans the eastern sections of King and Pierce counties along with portions of Chelan and Kittitas counties, only three candidates have raised the funds needed to run a high-profile congressional campaign.
The list includes Republican Jesse Jensen, a veteran who served four tours of duty, including one year in Afghanistan, and only lost to Schrier by 3% in 2020’s 8th Congressional District race; Republican Matt Larkin, an attorney who unsuccessfully ran for attorney general in 2020; and King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, who had previously worked as a federal prosecutor under President George W. Bush.
This specific race will be closely watched due to the GOP pushing to take over the U.S. House while President Joe Biden’s poll numbers plummet. Washington’s 8th Congressional District is considered nationally as a swing race.
The three Republican candidates have worked to differentiate themselves for primary voters.
Dunn, who considers himself a fiscal conservative, has fairly consistently opposed new taxes on the King County Council. He has pledged to oppose tax hikes, cut “wasteful federal spending” and on top of that to stand up against a general level of spending by Congress that is driving inflation, according to Dunn’s campaign website.
In a primary debate with Jensen and Larkin in April, Dunn boasted of his proud history on taxes and spending as a member of the King County Council.
“I voted, by far, more on no new taxes than any other members of the council,” Dunn said at the debate.
Dunn also claims on his campaign website that he is the only candidate running in the 8th District who has signed Americans for Tax Reform'a pledge to not raise taxes once elected. He charges that his opponents have endorsed multiple taxes.
Jensen acknowledged the struggles that small businesses and families are experiencing with the increasing inflation. He said on his website that he’ll “work to put a stop to the failed policies that have caused prices to skyrocket, and he’ll fight to lower taxes and make the 2017 tax cuts permanent.”
Jensen has notably shown his support for U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ legislation, the American Energy Independence from Russia Act, that will approve the Keystone XL pipeline to boost natural gas production and restart oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters. The legislation was created to promote American energy jobs, production and exports as a way to lower inflation.
Larkin has focused more of his campaign on crime and homelessness than inflation and taxes. Yet he has acknowledged the 8th District sees inflation and taxes as a top priority for this election.
When Larkin was interviewed on the “Jason Rantz Show,” he said that citizens are not hurting from a warming environment, but from their struggles with buying groceries and filling up their gas tanks.
“These are the issues people care about as much as the Democrats want to make the environment and climate change the top issue,” Larkin said. “It’s just not among voters, especially voters in the eighth.”
Washington's Congressional 8th District had been represented by a Republican from 1983 until 2019. If Schrier goes down, it could very well be along with her party's control of the U.S. House of Representatives. And if she manages to hold on, it could be a sign that the predicted "red wave" has crested.
The statewide primaries will be held on Aug. 2.