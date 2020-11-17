(The Center Square) – When bars and restaurants close down for indoor dining around Washington on Wednesday, they will be among thousands of businesses at risk of shutting their doors forever.
At least 140 street-level businesses have permanently closed in downtown Seattle since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.
According to a Yelp study, the Seattle metro area saw 2,685 closures in June of businesses that first closed on March 1, down from 4,583 closures in April.
By July 10, the total number of closures had fallen to 2,485, with 52% representing permanent closures.
That number shot up to 3,061 closures by the end of August with about 59% of those closures being permanent.
Another report from CoStar and Oxford Economics estimates as many as 47,000 jobs were lost during the first six months of 2020. At least 20,000 jobs may stay lost by the end of the year.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Sunday that eateries will have to resort to take-out only for the next month while most non-essential businesses shut down entirely.
The governor also said the state intends to release $50 million in CARES Act aid for small businesses. When that money will be available for affected workplaces that will shut down on Wednesday is still unknown.
"We know it’s not enough, but it’s where we’re at so far, and it will help keep some businesses afloat while we fight for new federal economic relief,” Inslee said. “I will continue to advocate strongly for more federal aid, and I implore Congress to act as soon as possible for Americans impacted the most by this. We cannot wait until a new administration takes office. Washingtonians need help now.”
Republican state lawmakers have called on Inslee to convene a special legislative session to pass emergency aid ahead of the shutdown by tapping into the state's Rainy Day Fund. Inslee has not signaled he will do so.
Washington Democrats have lamented that the state is limited in what it can do in terms of financial aid for the rest of 2020.
Democratic Washington statehouse Speaker Laurie Jinkins has argued the metaphorical ball is still in the U.S. Congress's court.
“We will push for more small business assistance immediately and focus on providing relief to the businesses struggling under the pandemic, but without federal assistance our options are very limited," Jinkins said. "We need President Trump and Congress to come together and pass a relief package ensuring the economic security of every family in Washington, and the rest of the country. That is how we get people to stay home and knock this virus down. This cannot wait for the Biden Administration.”
In lieu of a special session over the holidays, Washington lawmakers will have to wait until Jan. 11, 2021 to pass any aid and new legislation.