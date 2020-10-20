(The Center Square) — A legal fellow from a conservative public policy think tank has spurred a response from Washington's secretary of state after raising doubts about the state's vote-by-mail system.
On Monday, Amy Swearer, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., tweeted a picture of what she said was an official Washington ballot addressed to her sister but received by her brother.
Good morning from Washington and its super hyped up mail-in voting system. My brother just received my sister's official ballot. My sister (1) has never lived at this address, (2) left WA 8 years ago, (3) never voted in WA, (4) is married with a new legal name, (5) votes in VA. pic.twitter.com/o7bQJktU3g— Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) October 19, 2020
She claimed her sister, a Virginia voter, had left Washington state eight years ago and never voted in the state.
Swearer added that her sister had changed her legal name since getting married and gave her permission to tweet the photo.
She also said her sister-in-law, who is not an American citizen, "routinely receives official Washington mailers on how she can register to vote."
Swearer is among the latest vote-by-mail skeptics to raise questions about the system.
"It's more common than you can imagine," Swearer tweeted. "We can't keep ignoring it."
Swearer referenced Jarrett Stepman of the Daily Signal in her tweet, who has alleged that California has mailed him ballots for the past eight years ago despite moving in that time. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has denied Stepman's claims in a tweet.
The Washington Secretary of State Office's official Twitter account responded to Swearer late Monday, requesting that she submit her sister's voter registration cancellation form to be removed from Washington’s voter rolls.
It added that recipients of such mail may write "Not at this Address - Return to Sender" on the ballot envelope and mail it back to the state.
Washington election officials may only count a ballot which has a signature on the ballot envelope that matches the one found in the voter’s registration record.
Voting under a false name in Washington is a class C felony which carries a potential five year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.
Under state law, Washington ballots are subject to signature verification and cannot be counted should it fail to match voter data. Voters are contacted under such circumstances.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman has stood by the state's vote-by-mail system and repeatedly denied unsubstantiated claims by President Trump that it encourages significant voter fraud.
Washington state officials are anticipating voter turnout of as much as 90% this November.
Washington ballots were first mailed out by the state on Thursday and by Monday, King County election officials estimated that as many as 60,000 Washington voters have cast their ballots in just the first three days.
The August primary this year set the previous record for state voter turnout in the first five days of early voting with 16,015 ballots.
A little more than 10,000 ballots were received by the state by this time during the 2016 general election.
The state investigated 74 cases of voter fraud from the 2016 general election, which represented .002% of the 3.36 million votes cast that election cycle.