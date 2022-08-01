(The Center Square) – Andrew Villeneuve, founder and executive director of Redmond-based Northwest Progressive Institute, says polls show Democrats with a clear advantage in Washington state.
He is careful, however, not to make any predictions about the results of Tuesday’s primary election that will see voters whittle down a crowd of candidates for statewide and legislative office. The winners of the state’s top-two primary system, regardless of party, will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.
While conventional wisdom says a red wave will engulf Democrats at the national level this November, possibly seeing Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, a variety of polls indicate the Evergreen State will remain blue.
“There is no evidence of a red wave building in Washington State in the available public statewide polling,” Villeneuve told The Center Square via email.
He pointed to a slew of NPI poll results backing up his assertion.
“Our latest statewide poll (which fielded in June) found that Democrats have advantages across the board,” Villeneuve said.
In that poll of 1,039 likely voters, 51% said they preferred Democrats in control of the House and Senate, while 42% indicated a preference for Republican control of both chambers of the Legislature. The remaining 7% were not sure who they preferred.
That advantage extends to Washington Democrats in Congress.
That same poll found that 51% of likely voters said they would vote for the Democratic candidate in the U.S. House of Representatives, and 39% saying they would vote for the Republican candidate. The remaining 10% were not sure who they would vote for.
Finally, that poll found U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, had retaken a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley, 51% to 40%, with 8% not sure.
NPI’s results were bolstered by other polling as well.
“Crosscut/Elway's findings several weeks later confirmed what our research found,” Villeneuve said. “So did SurveyUSA’s polling for KING5, the Seattle Times, UW, and WSU.”
The Crosscut/Elway poll of 400 registered voters, conducted from July 7-11, showed Democrats holding a 51 to 32 advantage in the generic ballot for Congress. Regarding the Washington State Legislature, 54% of respondents said they planned to vote for Democrats and 34% indicated they will vote for Republicans.
The SurveyUSA poll, conducted from July 6-10, found that 51% of respondents said they would vote for Murray, while 33% said they would vote for Smiley. The remaining 16% were undecided.
“The election that ends [Tuesday], however, will give us a much richer dataset to pull insights from,” Villeneuve said. “That data will be really valuable since statewide polling can only tell us so much. Polls can't and don't predict elections. Rather, they indicate what might happen.”
He continued, “Also, the available polling is statewide polling and we know that in-district dynamics are incredibly important in legislative races. There are forty-nine legislative districts, several of which can be won by either party's candidates no matter what kind of cycle it is, owing to how closely divided the electorates in those places are.”
Washington State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich previously expressed optimism about Republicans' chances in this year’s election cycle, although he stopped short of predicting flipping the state House or Senate from Democratic control.
“Republicans have recruited excellent candidates up and down the ballot and we will continue to make the case that new leadership will be better for the voters of Washington state,” he told The Center Square.
He lambasted Democrats on public safety and the state budget.
“Democrats have failed to keep our communities safe and squandered a $15 Billion budget surplus without reducing taxes,” Heimlich said. “With the right message and the right candidates I am confident we will flip some seats this year.”
Republicans’ optimism is misplaced, according to Villeneuve.
“We don't have results today, so they cannot inform any analysis published ahead of the deadline to return ballots,” he said. “But since the data we do have contradicts the Republicans' claims about what type of year it is, it's irresponsible to suggest or imply when previewing the Top-Two election that the terrain is favorable to Republicans."
What will actually transpire on Tuesday night is unknown, noted Villeneuve.
"The reality is, we just don't know what is going to happen," he said. "And it's important, especially in an age of instant gratification, for people to hear that we don't know the future and cannot predict it.”