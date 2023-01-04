(The Center Square) – The Spokane Community Health and Human Services Department distributed $40 million in local, state and federal funding last year to reduce homelessness and address the housing crisis.
The distribution amount has increased yearly since 2018, according to Brian Walker, the city’s communications manager.
In a written statement, he said the city could accomplish more in 2022 due to the addition of eight new staffers that were brought on board despite the difficult hiring climate.
CHHS plans to fill five more vacancies in 2023 to continue the momentum of collaborating with regional partners to create more housing opportunities and provide services to a vulnerable population.
“Homelessness and housing must be addressed by teaming up with our community and government partners together as homelessness can’t be reduced without housing and the battle can’t be won alone,” said Walker.
He provided a rundown of key accomplishments achieved by “partnerships in action” during 2022:
HOMELESSNESS
- The year began with about 130 community volunteers braving frigid temperatures last February for the annual Point-in-Time Count of the homeless, which is a requirement of U.S. Housing and Urban Development. The count helps determine funding for homeless services and is used in regional planning efforts. That survey found that 1,757 people over the age of 18 were homeless, with 823 of those individuals unsheltered.
- In March, HUD announced that $4.3 million in Continuum of Care competition awards would go to Spokane for homeless housing and service needs. The federal grant, applied for by CHHS staff, helped move individuals and families stabilize their lives.
- On behalf of more than 20 public and private partners, the city submitted a plan in July to the state Department of Commerce about how $24.3 million in state funds would be used to transition people out of a large homeless camp on near Interstate 90. That plan identified more than 650 spaces, half of them permanent housing, for individuals living in tents and RVs in East Central on Washington State Department of Transportation land.
- After looking at more than 100 properties, Mayor Nadine Woodward’s administration initiated a public/private partnership to open the Trent Resource and Assistance Center. The vacant warehouse owned by developer Larry Stone was leased by the city and renovated to provide bed space for several hundred people. The Salvation Army in collaboration with Revive Counseling now offers services to connect shelter guests with the services they need to overcome mental health and addiction issues, find jobs and get into permanent housing.
- During more than 20 summer days, public libraries provided cooling centers for people needing a place to escape the heat.
- The cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley worked with Spokane County and the Spokane Regional Health District to launch sheltermespokane.com, a public website that allows people to view homeless shelter occupancy rates and other information submitted directly by providers on a daily basis. Woodward said the dashboard is part of her plan to create greater transparency and accountability in government services.
- HUD selected the Spokane city and county Continuum of Care as one of 33 organizations from 97 communities chosen to receive $2.7 million to help homeless youth. Under the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, a new initiative involving multiple groups, a coordinated community effort is being made to get more children and teenagers off the streets.
- CHHS provided about 30 training sessions for partners to input homelessness data into the regional Continuum of Care’s Content Management Information System, which has increased to 450 users. The data is used to allocate resources, assess the performance of programs and projects, and set policy.
HOUSING
Commerce awarded the city a $680,460 grant for revitalization of the Liberty Park Terrace affordable housing campus in the Perry District of East Central. The funds are being used to connect 54 affordable units to water and sewer systems.
- Sinto Commons, an affordable housing project, opened in June. Through the city’s Home Investment Partnership Program, $780,000 was invested in construction of 11 units within the 47-unit apartment village.
- In August, the city leveraged $10 million in funding from three different sources for 11 affordable housing projects. The funding will support construction of 381 new affordable housing units, rehabilitation of existing units, and supportive services to maintain housing stability.
- An affordable housing funding priority workshop was hosted by CHHS in October and attended by about 60 people. City officials saw strong participation as a demonstration of widespread community interest in battling the housing crisis.
- The city worked with Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners to administer two home repair programs for low-income homeowners needing safer and healthier living environments. A total of 130 home repairs were undertaken utilizing $500,000. Another $1.4 million was invested in low-interest loans for 13 home repairs.
- The city, in collaboration with subcontractors FORWARD (formerly LiveStories), Family Promise and the Carl Maxey Center, distributed more than $33 million in state and federal funds for emergency rent assistance to about 6,500 households over the past 18 months.