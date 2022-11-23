(The Center Square) – With Thanksgiving just a day away at a time of high inflation, supply chain snags, and a possible recession on the horizon, Washingtonians will be paying a premium for this year's traditional holiday meal.
The average cost for a typical Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is up 20% this year compared to last year, according to the American Farm Bureau’s 37th annual cost survey of traditional holiday eats. That’s the highest year-over-year increase, surpassing last year’s 14% increase, which was also a record at the time.
The Farm Bureau found turkey, the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal, costs $28.96 for a 16-pound bird, which is up to $1.81 per pound, or 21%, from last year.
With one exception, all food items the Farm Bureau looked at saw a price increase.
At $3.88, a 14-ounce bag of stuffing mix is up 69% from last year, the food item that went up the most percentage-wise.
On the other hand, a 12-ounce bag of cranberries costs $2.57, which represents a decrease of 14% from last year.
The Farm Bureau’s analysis revealed that the western region of the country will pay the most for a Thanksgiving meal this year.
“The cost for the classic meal was the most affordable in the South - $58.42, followed by the Northeast - $64.02, Midwest - $64.26 and West - $71.37,” the survey reported. “The expanded meal (classic meal plus ham, green beans and Russet potatoes) was the most affordable in the South - $74.90, followed by the Midwest - $81.53, Northeast - $82.76 and West - $88.55.”
That finding was backed up by at least two surveys focusing on the cost of Thanksgiving meals in Washington state.
FinanceBuzz examined turkey prices from grocery stores across the country to determine the average cost of a bird in each state. The average price of a gobbler in America is $34.15, the company determined. That’s an average of $2.28 per pound.
Washingtonians, however, can expect to pay more than that – $37.35 – for a bird, according to FinanceBuzz.
The news wasn’t any better from MoneyGeek, which estimated shoppers in the Seattle area will have to shell out more than $157 for a 10-pound turkey, side dishes, and drinks for a party of six.
That’s the fourth most expensive Thanksgiving dinner of any major metro area in the country, behind only Boston, Honolulu, and New York.
There is another factor at play regarding Thanksgiving meal prices, beyond inflation, supply chain disruptions, and recession worries.
“The higher retail turkey cost at the grocery store can also be attributed to a slightly smaller flock this year, increased feed costs and lighter processing weights,” Roger Cryan, chief economist for the Farm Bureau, said in the survey.
Agriculture sector providers are laboring under challenging global circumstances, the report points out.
“Farmers are working hard to meet growing demands for food – both here in the U.S. and globally – while facing rising prices for fuel, fertilizer and other inputs,” Cryan said.