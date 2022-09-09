(The Center Square) – The teacher strike in Seattle continues into day three as a mediator has been brought into contract negotiations between the Seattle Education Association (SEA) and Seattle Public Schools (SPS).
Classes throughout the district were set to start on Sept. 7, but discussions between the union and SPS failed to reach an agreement in time.
Teachers have spread throughout the city, picketing and waving signs stating what the union is seeking in a new contract: support and no cuts for special and multilingual education; accountability around reasonable workload for caseloads and class sizes; and better pay to retain teachers.
At a rally outside of the John Stanford Center for Educational Excellence in the Industrial District of Seattle on Sept. 6., teachers told The Center Square that they had multiple classes with over 40 students. Out of the 40 students, some had special needs and others were multilingual. Union members are concerned students are not receiving the certain aid they need in school by being packed together in general classes.
SPS said it is still optimistic an agreement can be reached soon so school can officially begin throughout the district.
“We remain hopeful an agreement can be reached soon. Once a tentative agreement is reached, we look forward to sharing that news with our school community,” an SPS spokesperson said in an email to The Center Square.
SPS added that it will continue to work with its two school bus vendors, First Student and Zum, to ensure they are ready when the first day of school is announced.
In late-August, SPS announced that the general bus driver shortage is causing some bus routes to not be in service for students. The one vendor, Zum, did not have enough staff, causing the school district to shift 78 bus routes to the other vendor, First Student.
SEA did not respond to The Center Square for comment on its current state in negotiations with SPS.