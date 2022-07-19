(The Center Square) – Abortion and inflation are the top concerns for Washington voters according to a survey conducted this month on behalf of four news outlets and policy groups in the state. However, taxation and government spending were not even listed as possible choices.
The survey, conducted by SurveyUSA on behalf of KING-TV Seattle, The Seattle Times, University of Washington Center for an Informed Public, Washington State University Murrow College of Communication, asked 596 likely voters to name the one issue most important to them when voting this November.
Of the dozen possible issues, abortion was selected by 28% of respondents and inflation by 20%. Border Security was a distant third at 9%, Crime at 8%.
Ken Alper of SurveyUSA told The Center Square government spending was omitted from the poll because it’s usually not the single most important issue for voters, which is what the survey asked.
“We find it usually pulls around 5%, maybe 7%,” Alper said.
None of the remaining issues scored as high as 7%. They were Climate change, 6%; Guns, 6%; Homelessness, 4%; Voting Rights, 3%; Election Integrity, 3%; COVID-19, 3%; Housing Prices, 2%; and Foreign Policy, 1%.
Albert also noted that concern over government spending lists higher when voters are asked to rank concerns rather than name only the top one. “It does better because that's really a different question format,” he said.
A March poll by the Seattle Metro Chamber conducted among 100 voters from each of Seattle’s seven city council districts showed that 59% city residents were frustrated with high taxes.
On the SurveyUSA poll, abortion polled as a bigger issue for Democrats than Republicans, and for women than men. Just 14% of Republicans named it as a top concern compared to 38% of Democrats and 23% of Independents. Abortion was named as the top concern by 35% of women respondents and 20% of men.
Republicans, 28%, and Independents, 25%, were most concerned about inflation. Just 13% of Democrats named it as their most important issue.