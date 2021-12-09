(The Center Square) – With next year’s session of the state legislature little more than a month away, it remains unclear if Washington state residents can expect any tax relief.
Gov. Jay Inslee has indicated he is no fan of reducing the state’s share of the sales tax. At a press conference last week to a reporter asked him about that possibility in light of the Nov. 19 revenue forecast showing an overall revenue increase of $3.6 billion for the current 2021-2023 biennium.
“I don’t want to give away our policy proposals,” Inslee said, “but I doubt that’s going to be one of my proposals.”
Whether or not Inslee’s upcoming state budget proposal contains any form of tax relief remains to be seen.
“The governor will be rolling out his budget next week,” said Tara Lee, executive director of communications for the governor’s office. “We will release all the details then.”
In the legislature, it looks like there will be a push from the Republican side of the aisle for tax relief in the Democratically-controlled body.
Sen. Lynda Wilson, who serves on the Economic Revenue Forecast Council and is the ranking Republican on the Senate Ways and Means Committee, was critical of Democrats on taxes, although she did hold out some hope for bipartisan cooperation on tax relief.
“The Democrats have created or increased 22 taxes in the four years since they became the majority party – without the usual excuse of a budget deficit to justify their actions,” she said in an email to The Center Square. “They even approved a new state income tax earlier this year, despite all the uncertainty caused by the pandemic and despite obvious questions about whether taxing capital gains would be constitutional.”
She continued: “With a record like that, you wouldn’t expect them to consider offering tax relief in 2022, but the outlook for the state’s 4-year budget period has improved by around $10 billion over the past year – which should make it harder to oppose tax relief, especially considering what so many of our state’s families and family businesses are still going through. To me there could hardly be a more ideal time to let the people keep more of their money.”
During this year’s legislative session, Wilson introduced Senate Bill 5463, which would exempt up to $250,000 of assessed property value from taxes. The bill didn’t make it out of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. She plans to push it again next year.
“I’m open to looking at sales-tax relief, or reducing (or even eliminating) the tax rate on manufacturing, but my priority will be on advocating for our bipartisan proposal to exempt the first $250,000 of a homeowner’s assessed value from state property taxes,” she said. “It’s bipartisan because a Democrat in the House is sponsoring the identical legislation. I won’t worry right now about what the governor thinks, let’s see where things stand when the Senate and House roll out their supplemental budget proposals.”
As for Democrats, Sen. Christine Rolfes – chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee – wasn't willing to commit to anything just yet.
"It’s possible," she said regarding tax relief in an email to The Center Square. "The Governor’s budget will be out soon."
Budget leaders in the House and Senate will put out their own proposals after the start of session.
Jason Mercier, director for the Center of Government Reform at the Washington Policy Center, doesn’t hold out hope tax relief will come from the governor’s office. He is more optimistic about legislative prospects.
“Not sure Gov will have any tax relief in his budget next week, but I say 50/50 something passes legislature next year,” he said in an email to The Center Square. “Huge reserves, billions more in growth, plus an election year (and the fact WA was one of just a couple states not to cut taxes last year) points to some type of tax relief passing.”
Mercier noted the push for tax relief is coming from multiple sources in the form of the GOP backing property tax relief, the Washington Policy Center advocating for sales tax relief, and even some Democrats talking generic tax relief.
“There is so much money, it can be all of the above,” he said.
The Washington State Legislature's 60-day 2022 legislative session starts on Jan. 10.