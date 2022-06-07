(The Center Square) – The City of Tacoma is funding 58 non-profit organizations that focus on advancing local culture to the tune of approximately $4.5 million
The voter-approved “Tacoma Creates” initiative supports local public programs in arts, heritage and science that includes summer programs for youth within the city.
“This public funding supports such a wide range of programming across Tacoma,” Tacoma Creates Advisory Board Chair Sheree Cooks said in a statement.
“Tacoma Creates-funded organizations are making a difference in our community,” she added. “They are creating opportunities for local artists to develop work, bringing world-class performances and exhibitions to our community, increasing access and building community engagement.”
The Tacoma Creates Advisory Board approved the funding contracts on June 6. The money comes from revenue collected through local sales tax payments. Tacoma residents voted for the Tacoma Creates initiative in November 2018, which increased the local sales tax by one-tenth of 1%.
The average Tacoma resident pays $13 per year for the initiative, according to the city.
Tacoma Creates funds a variety of programs. Some examples: Alchemy Skateboarding received funding towards summer programs for youth that use skateboarding as a tool for learning; Spaceworks Tacoma received funding towards training and support done specifically for artists and creative entrepreneurs; and the Tacoma Refugee Choir uses singing to bring refugees together.
Tacoma Creates Program Manager Lisa Jaret said that it was "especially important right" to rebuild "social connections and cohesion" through "more community festivals, more cultural presentations at Tacoma Public Library branches and continued partnership programs with Tacoma Public Schools.”
Tacoma Creates must dedicate a minimum of 52% of all revenues for programming located in Tacoma’s neighborhoods, including programs for youth, neighborhood events and community activities.
Additionally, 8% of all tax revenues received by the organization are dedicated to provide children enrolled in Tacoma Public Schools transportation to programs established or offered under Tacoma Creates, and 6% of revenues provide technical assistance and capacity building for local non-profit cultural organizations.
The remainder of funds go towards providing access for the benefit of Tacoma residents to attend or participate in cultural programs, events, or activities, according to the resolution.
The Tacoma Creates funding cycle for 2022-2023 covers programming between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.