FILE – Tacoma Mall

Cars pass by an entrance to the Tacoma Mall, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Tacoma, Wash. A Washington state teenager who was riding her bicycle through the mall parking lot when an off-duty officer working as a security guard threw her to the ground and shocked her with a stun gun is suing the Tacoma Police Department. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S Warren/ AP Photos

(The Center Square) – The City of Tacoma is seeking out artists to apply for an art project in the Tacoma Mall area.

The art project would have a budget of $30,000. That is funded through the city’s Madison District Green Infrastructure project. Neighborhoods within a six block radius of the mall are intended to receive fixes to their drainage system and protect Puget Sound from polluted runoff by installing permeable pavement.

The targeted area is required to install public art as part of Tacoma’s 1% for Art program, which dedicates 1% of construction costs from public capital projects to the creation of public art.

“With a subarea plan adopted in 2018 and several public investments underway, the Tacoma Mall area is well-positioned for strategic improvements to support a healthy, thriving population center within our city,” Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said in a statement. 

Woodards added that the city intends to include residential feedback in development plans for the art project in the Tacoma Mall.

“With robust public engagement by the selected artists, we strive to further define our community’s vision for the identity and character of this key location,” Woodards added.

City officials anticipate significant growth to the Tacoma Mall area over the next 15 years. The city added that because the mall area is located over a major supplemental drinking water source, it is a focus for infrastructure improvements.

Submission deadline is set for Feb. 8, 2023 for interested artists or artist teams.

Staff Reporter

Spencer Pauley reports on Seattle and the King County area of Washington. He was previously an independent filmmaker and worked on "The Clinton Affair," a documentary series investigating the impeachment proceedings of former President Bill Clinton.