(The Center Square) – With the start of the new year, the City of Tacoma’s newly established office begins implementing strategies to improve the city.
The Office of Strategy will lead the implementation of Tacoma’s strategic plan titled “Tacoma 2025.” The strategic plan has lofty goals that include reducing poverty, improving neighborhood safety and closing the education achievement gap in the city within the next two years.
The office will also be tasked with the development of the city’s other plans, such as the Affordable Housing Action Strategy and Community Safety Plan.
In the first three months of 2023, the office is initiating the development of the Community Safety Plan. It will also work to release and support the implementation of an updated version of the Tacoma Equity Index. The index determines where community members are not able to access services or where services do not meet community needs.
The Tacoma Office of Strategy will also begin support for the Tacoma Anchor Institution Network, which looks to achieve local purchasing and hiring goals through funding.
Branching off of City Manager Elizabeth Pauli’s Office, the newly established group of strategic experts is expected to bring oversight to better position the city to achieve its goals.
“The Office of Strategy will be responsible for ensuring we have strategic alignment within our organization and with our partners throughout the community,” Pauli said in a statement. “With this new office, we are demonstrating our ongoing commitment to transformative change as we work to better serve the community.”
With the addition of a new office, the budget dedicated to the City Manager’s Office goes from $37 million in 2021-2022 to $41 million in the 2023-2024 budget. Notably, within the $41 million budgeted, worker’s compensation is allocated $13 million. That is a reduction from the $15 million that was dedicated to worker’s compensation in the 2021-2022 budget.
Chief Strategy Officer Jacques Colon will lead the Office of Strategy. There are also two strategic initiative coordinators in the office to aid with the development of various plans in the city. Colon added that he and his team are excited to work to achieve the city’s collaborations with its departments, organizations and residents.
“Confronting complex challenges is never simple and cannot be done alone,” said Colon. “Being strategic about what we do and how we do it, helps us better address housing and homelessness, safety, jobs, health, access, and trust in local government together.”