(The Center Square) – The City of Tacoma’s culture access program funded 51 organizations and more than 1,000 cultural programs and events for the community with the city sales taxes.
The Tacoma Creates program distributed $4.2 million towards advancing arts, culture, heritage and science in 2021-22.
City voters approved Tacoma Creates by 67.2% in the November 2018 election. It became the first cultural access program to be enacted in Washington state since the state legislature granted local governments the authority to create a cultural access program.
Tacoma Creates increased sales taxes within city limits in 2019 and would be in place for seven years. Currently, the city’s sales tax rate is set at 10.3%, 10 cents for every $100 purchase. One-tenth of 1% of sales taxes collected by the city goes towards the program.
About 74% of the programs and events funded by Tacoma Creates were free to the community. More than a third of the programs focused on youth education and nearly two-thirds were produced for general audiences, according to the city.
“When funding was distributed in the spring of 2021, there was still a mask-mandate in place, and many cultural organizations were limited to virtual programming,” Tacoma Creates Advisory Board Chair Sheree Cooks said in a statement. “Tacoma Creates funds were especially critical as organizations continued to navigate the extraordinary challenges of recent times, while remaining focused on engaging with the community, and keeping creatives and cultural workers employed in Tacoma.”
Tacoma Creates also partnered with the Tacoma Public Library and Tacoma Public Schools to increase access to cultural learning programs. The partnership also saw a test effort to fund bus transportation for students at Tacoma Public Schools for school-day field trips.
In total, $807,350 in Tacoma Creates funds went towards students at Tacoma Public Schools in 2021-22.
The city said total revenue collected to support the program in 2022-23 is approximately $7.5 million. The revenue accumulated from July, 2021 through June, 2022.