(The Center Square) – The City of Tacoma is looking to restore its small businesses through $500,000 in grant funding this year.
The city’s Small Business Restoration Grant Program is allowing eligible small businesses the chance to apply for grants that go towards property damage repairs or market enhancements.
For any storefront damages that occurred in 2022, the accepted grant applicants may be able to receive up to $3,000. Examples of eligible damages include broken windows, doors and locks, or etching on windows. Stolen goods or the removal of graffiti are not eligible for this program. Repairs must be completed no later than May 1, according to the city.
Non-home-based businesses may qualify for grants of up to $20,000 in order to comply with permitting requirements to stay open or open a new physical location. Examples of qualified projects for up to $20,000 are the addition of grease interceptors, safety upgrades, improved wheelchair access, curbside seating and takeout windows.
“Our diverse small business community continues to be the lifeblood of our local economy and we remain committed to their success as they work to recover from the pandemic,” Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said in a statement. “The success of Tacoma’s small business community is integral to the overall livability that residents know and love.”
Woodards added that funding from the Washington state Department of Commerce’s Small Business Innovation Fund has also contributed to the city’s goal of restoring its local businesses. The state department distributed $32.5 million to 22 projects, including the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, which awarded $1.8 million.
A few miles north of Tacoma, the City of Seattle established a similar program called the Storefront Repair Fund in 2022 to utilize nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to aid small businesses that have been affected by property crime. The fund provides up to $2,000 per grant for any damages caused to their businesses that occurred last year.
Tacoma businesses interested in applying for a grant need to do so by Feb. 2. All applicants will be notified if they have received grants by Feb. 21.