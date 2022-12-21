(The Center Square) – The City of Tacoma is tacking on an additional $138,000 onto to the $4.2 million distributed to art and cultural projects this year.
The newly announced funds will go to 27 Tacoma organizations. The organizations are working on projects including six cultural and arts festivals, four visual arts workshops, three music and performing arts series, two art murals, two video productions, two sound art projects, two youth education programs, one community engagement project, one dance performance series, one cultural dance party series, one film festival and one literary arts workshop, according to the City of Tacoma.
“We're proud of the breadth of artistic genres represented and excited to see the impact the selected projects will have for ensuring access to high quality arts and cultural activities across a range of communities and Tacoma neighborhoods.” Tacoma Arts Commission Chair Michael Kula said in a statement.
Out of the 27 projects being awarded funds, 19 are receiving the highest amount with $6,000 in grant dollars. The remaining eight projects received $3,000.
Earlier this year, Tacoma’s culture access program funded 51 organizations and more than 1,000 cultural programs and events for the community with $4.2 million in city sales taxes.
The Tacoma Creates program increased sales taxes within city limits in 2019 and would be in place for seven years. Currently, the city’s sales tax rate is set at 10.3%, 10 cents for every $100 purchase. One-tenth of 1% of sales taxes collected by the city goes towards the program.
The Center Square previously reported that the total revenue collected to support the Tacoma Creates program in 2022-23 is approximately $7.5 million. The revenue accumulated from July, 2021 through June, 2022.