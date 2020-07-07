(The Center Square) — The suspected driver in a fatal Seattle hit-and-run killing one protester and injuring another during protests over the 4th of July weekend appeared in court Monday.
On Saturday morning, a white Jaguar drove the wrong direction up Interstate 5, careening into a crowd of demonstrators, striking protesters Diaz Love and Summer Taylor.
The group is a part of the Black Lives Matter movement protesting racial injustice and police brutality.
The driver, 27-year-old Seattle man Dawit Kelete, is being held for probable cause of two counts of vehicular assault. His bail is set at $1.2 million.
A video posted to social media by a witness reportedly showed a white Jaguar driving along a shoulder before turning into two pedestrians.
Troopers from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported the Jaguar showed visible damage on the front grill and was registered to Kelete, who was stopped near the Interstate 90 interchange after leaving the scene.
Washington’s Interstate 5 has been closed to protesters under penalty of arrest, the WSP announced Saturday.
The decision followed 19 straight nights of protests on the freeway that brought traffic to a standstill by protesters denouncing police brutality and calling for police reform.
WSP said they would deploy what they called a Rapid Deployment Force Team along Interstate 5. The WSP did not offer comment on the number of teams they plan on deploying.
“We have the appropriate numbers to get the job done safely,” said WSP Sergeant Darren Wright.
The King County prosecuting attorney has since announced they will stand by their position not to file charges against any protesters.
Taylor died on Saturday at Harborview Medical Center. Love remains in serious condition and posted an update on Facebook Sunday.
"I cannot believe Summer was murdered," Diaz wrote. "If they thought this murder would make us back down, they are very wrong."
Kelete has not been formally charged as the prosecuting attorney’s office reviews evidence.