(The Center Square) – The latest survey results from the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce shows a majority of Seattle voters believe taxes are too high for the level of services the city provides.
The chamber’s survey was taken from Sept. 20 through Sept. 25 with 700 registered voters interviewed through seven council districts.
Results from a number of topics show voters are becoming slightly less pessimistic about the direction of the city. However, the quality of life index is still below an average score, according to the chamber’s data.
On taxes, the chamber concluded that most voters do not trust the city to spend the money responsibly. They also do not believe the city has an effective plan to address critical issues.
Andrew Thibault, the senior principal at EMC research, said during a video press conference that Seattle voters do not necessarily believe they are overtaxed, but that they are not seeing reasons to believe their tax dollars are working.
“We have recently seen Seattle voters passing tax measure after tax measure, so this isn’t too much ‘anti-tax,’ it’s really, ‘I want more for my tax dollars,’” Thibault said.
When voters were asked the question, “Would you say that taxes in Seattle are too high, too low, or about right for the level of services the city provides,” the results were 57% for being too high; 32% for about right; and 11% for too low.
73% of voters disagreed with the statement, “I trust the City of Seattle to spend my tax dollars responsibly."
The survey’s statement, “I trust the city has an effective plan to address the critical issues facing our city like homelessness, affordability and public safety,” had 83% of voters disagreeing.
The percentage of voters who believe taxes are about right rose 4% since March.