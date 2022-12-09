(The Center Square) – Four Washington state cities made WalletHub’s recent survey of credit card debt in nearly 200 cities in America: Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, and Vancouver.
To determine its rankings, the personal finance website examined TransUnion credit card data from 182 cities across the country.
According to WalletHub’s report, Americans started 2022 with more than $1 trillion in outstanding credit card balances, with the average household piling up more than $8,900 in credit card debt, up 4.5% from the previous year.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez provided some more details on the four cities from the Evergreen State that made the list.
“Of the four Washington cities included in the ranking, Spokane, has the least sustainable credit card debt,” she told The Center Square via email.
Median credit card debt in Spokane, which is ranked No. 47, is $2,694 and costs $1,261 to pay off.
“While the actual amount of credit card debt is not the highest in Washington, the fact that Spokane residents have a lower income is what makes the payoff time longer and the debt unsustainable,” Gonzalez explained. “The payoff time for Spokane is over 57 months and the interest cost during payoff is the highest in the state.”
“Vancouver, Tacoma, and Seattle have more sustainable credit card debt,” Gonzalez noted.
Vancouver is ranked No. 108, Tacoma is ranked No. 119, and Seattle is ranked No. 175.
“Although Vancouver has the lowest amount of credit card debt, it’s not the most sustainable of the four cities,” Gonzalez said. “This is because the earnings are below average.”
Median credit card debt in Vancouver is $2,673 and costs $1,035 to pay off. Income-adjusted payoff time is 48 months and five days.
In Tacoma, median credit card debt is $2,723 and costs $1,022 to pay off. Income-adjusted payoff time is 46 months and 25 days.
“Seattle has the most sustainable credit card debt in Washington and the eighth most sustainable overall,” Gonzalez said. “While the amount of credit card debt is the highest in the state, Washington residents also have the fourth highest income nationwide. This means that the interest cost during payoff is only $808 and the payoff time is less than 33 months.”
Median credit card debt in Seattle is $3,162.
The top 10 cities with the least sustainable credit card debt:
1. Hialeah, Florida
2. Miami, Florida
3. Juneau, Alaska
4. Port St. Lucie, Florida
5. Pembroke Pines, Florida
6. El Paso, Texas
7. Norfolk, Virginia
8. Knoxville, Tennessee
9. Gulfport, Mississippi
10. San Antonio, Texas
The top 10 cities with the most sustainable credit card debt:
182. Fremont, California
181. San Francisco, California
180. Irvine, California
179. San Jose, California
178. Jersey City, New Jersey
177. Madison, Wisconsin
176. Columbia, Maryland
175. Seattle, Washington
174. New Haven, Connecticut
173. Cedar Rapids, Iowa