(The Center Square) – The thing currently propping up Washington state’s controversial police pursuit law, which makes high-speed chases difficult for police to justify legally, is the belief that it is saving a great number of lives of innocent parties, either bystanders or passengers, who get hurt in such chases.
“Rolling back police pursuit protections will not make us safer,” Dr. Martina Morris, a retired professor of statistics and sociology at the University of Washington, testified before the Washington House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee Tuesday. ”We have evidence that the law is working to improve the public safety issue that it was established for. The statewide number of fatalities from active pursuits has dropped by over 70% in the last year-and-a-half. That’s a lot.”
She also declared it “fair to say that all of the evidence is pointing in the right direction. The law is working to reduce fatalities, and it’s not causing any unintended consequences like an increase in crime.”
The “evidence” that she spoke of comes from Morris’ own non-peer reviewed analysis, which has been criticized by Matthew Hickman, a criminologist at Seattle University.
There was also another critic of Morris’ work waiting to testify remotely in the hearing Tuesday. He was not allowed to do so, perhaps because of the great number of people waiting to give testimony.
Bob Scales is president of Police Strategies LLC as well as a former King County deputy prosecutor. He insisted in written testimony, which was made available to The Center Square, that he was “not representing any organization.”
Nor was he taking a position on the bill before the committee, HB 1363, which would change the law on police pursuits. Instead, he was testifying solely because of Morris’ report.
State Sen. Manka Dhingra “has claimed that the current restrictions on police vehicle pursuits that went into effect in 2021 (RCW 10.116.060) have reduced pursuit related fatalities by 73%,” Scales said in the written testimony.
That figure came from Morris, who “obtained her information from an unofficial crowdsourced database developed by the advocacy group Fatal Encounters [which] uses media reports to track officer involved shooting deaths in the US,” Scales said.
He warned, “The database was not designed to track vehicle pursuit fatalities.” Fortunately, a better database exists, Scales said.
“The Washington Traffic Safety Commission collects detailed data on all traffic fatalities in Washington State including fatalities related to police pursuits,” he explained. “…The WTSC collects comprehensive data on traffic safety and has six full-time data analysts.”
Scales requested fatalities data from the WSTC and compared it to Morris’ analysis. He found that Morris “inflated the overall fatality numbers by 28%” and that the claims about the deaths of innocent parties was even more inflated.
“Dr. Morris claimed that between 2017 and 2021 there were 13 deaths of passengers and pedestrians that were caused by police pursuits,” he said. “In fact, there were only three deaths involving passengers and pedestrians.”
Further, “Based on official WTSC traffic fatality data, there is no evidence to support Dr. Morris’ claim that HB 1054 reduced pursuit related fatalities by 73%.”
Scales closed his testimony by urging the Legislature to “ignore unreliable crowdsourced data, disregard the analysis presented by Dr. Morris and focus instead on official traffic fatality statistics from the WTSC,” and warning that “Continued reliance on Dr. Morris’ flawed report will lead to misinformed legislative decisions that will produce unintended consequences for public safety in Washington State.”
Brett Davis contributed to this report.