(The Center Square) – Seattle’s social housing authority measure results show 54% in favor so far in the election, but a new study shows that government actions like this proposition may not actually benefit affordable housing.
City of Seattle Initiative Measure 135 would create a public development authority to develop and maintain mixed-income social housing estates, if passed. The authority would finance the housing developments through municipal bonding and “wouldn’t take resources away from existing affordable housing,” according to a submission in favor of the measure by Rep. Frank Chopp (D-Seattle). It does not raise taxes for property owners in the city.
The study by Washington Policy Center’s Mark Harmsworth says that government policies in the past have indirectly increased the cost of housing in the state. This includes the Growth Management Act, which originally intended to promote density in Washington’s existing cities by preventing affordable housing from being built in open spaces outside existing built-up areas, like Seattle.
“[Growth Management Act] advocates and the lawmakers who voted for it knew it would drive up home prices, but they believed that ‘preserving open spaces’ was more important,” Harmsworth stated in his study. “The high home prices Washingtonians see today are part of that legacy.”
The act slowed progress in increasing housing affordability statewide by as much as 5%, according to the study. It adds that policies that encourage compact development may have contributed to a decline in housing affordability.
Harmsworth’s study also mentions property tax increases imposed by the state and various counties as reasons why the cost of all housing has increased in Washington state.
The latest proposition Seattleites voted for requires the housing developer to build permanently affordable housing in which no one spends more than 30% of their income on rent regardless of increasing rent across the city. Any funding from subsequent city support for the authority would become available only at the Seattle City Council’s discretion.
The Center Square reached out to Harmsworth and Rep. Chopp for comment on previous government efforts to increase affordable housing in relation to the City of Seattle Initiative Measure 135. Neither has responded.