(The Center Square) – The $175 million West Seattle bridge construction has overcome COVID-19, strikes and even nesting falcons to finally finish pouring structural concrete into the bridge.
The completion of the concrete pout has led the Seattle Department of Transportation to say in a statement that “We still expect to reopen the bridge in mid-2022 and can now work with our construction contractor to finalize the sequence of the remaining work.”
The concrete work was scheduled to begin back in February. However, a concrete strike delayed the pour for months. In this week alone, concrete workers made strides to finish the concrete pour phase of the bridge construction.
“This week’s deliveries involved concrete trucks making back-to-back pours. Our construction contractor poured 15 truckloads of concrete in two days, more than half of the 245 cubic yards of structural concrete needed for the entire project,” SDOT said in a statement.
The next step in construction is to let the concrete structures cure for 28 days. Then the post-tensioning process begins. This phase involves installing ducts inside the new concrete blocks so that steel cables can be threaded through the length of the bridge. Once the concrete has fully cured, SDOT workers will tighten the cables to strengthen the bridge and prevent future cracking.
During the strike, crews prioritized completing other projects that did not involve concrete work like “sealing cracks with epoxy and wrapping the bridge walls with carbon fiber,” SDOT said.
The strike was not the only obstacle for SDOT to overcome in completing this project since it first started in early 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic halted work, weather delays occurred and even nesting peregrine falcons have delayed construction.
“Because nothing can be simple and straightforward, we have a nesting pair of peregrine falcons on our bridge that requires coordination with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife,” Marx said in a meeting on April 21.
The delayed construction has left Seattleites to deal with traffic delays. The West Seattle high bridge is the city's most-used bridge, carrying an average of over 100,000 cars, trucks and buses every day, according to SDOT. Its closure has caused significant traffic delays in West Seattle, Duwamish Valley neighborhoods and in other parts of Seattle.