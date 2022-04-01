(The Center Square) – Stevens County needs to change the way it handles a grant to reduce predator and livestock conflicts, Auditor Lori Larsen told the county board this week.
“This has been pretty frustrating to deal with,” she said of sometimes vague reporting practices.
Larsen said her elected role is to “watchdog” how taxpayer dollars are used. However, she said inquiries about “gray area” expenditures tied to the Wolf Livestock Grant had gone unanswered by the sheriff's office and other county officials.
“If I see something that doesn’t look right, I am going to ask for answers,” she said.
Although the grant title specifically mentions wolves, the funding provided by the state Department of Agriculture (DOA) can also be used to address other predator problems, explained Commissioner Wes McCart.
He and Undersheriff Loren Erdman agreed to meet with Larsen to address her concerns.
“Our auditor needs to have some confidence that what we’re doing complies with the law,” said Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen, who digitally attended the meeting.
He offered to check any change in paperwork to better outline expenditures for compliance with state law.
What was causing consternation, said Larsen, was the inability to get a detailed breakdown about how the two-year grant totaling $184,000 was being spent. In addition, the grant was issued to both Ferry and Stevens counties but how it was split was unknown to her.
“I would like some answers,” she told the commissioners.
Larsen explained that she needed to be ready to provide an easily trackable record of expenditures should personnel from the state auditor’s office request that data during an annual visit.
McCart, who has held office since 2008, said he would fill Larsen in on the evolution of state funding that had morphed into a grant.
“I’ve got the whole history of what’s gone on,” he assured Larsen.
Stevens County is the grant administrator, McCart later explained.
He said when wolf attacks on cattle worsened several years ago, he and former commissioners Steve Parker and Don Dashiell asked for state help to reduce conflicts.
“We weren’t getting a lot of response from the department of Fish and Wildlife so we explained to our legislators that we wanted to keep the ranching economy from being devastated by wild critters,” he said.
Originally, McCart said the state provided $40,000 that was added to the annual budgets of Stevens and Ferry counties for wildlife management activities.
Gradually, the amount of state money went up and funding perimeters expanded so it could be used to also address conflicts with cougars, and even elk getting into hay bales, he said.
Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke was given permission by the commissioners to hire wildlife specialist Jeff Flood to investigate depredation cases and respond to calls about problem predators.
In the 2021-23 biennium, the DOA provided a grant that covered the bulk of Flood’s expenses, and allowed the county to purchase a vehicle for his use.
Larsen said grants and regular budgetary expenditures had different reporting requirements, so it was time to redraft documents. She wanted to see a more detailed track record created.
“There have been times when I just didn’t know what was looking because of the way it was reported, she said.
Larsen said, after meeting with McCart and Erdman, she came away with the assessment that the Wolf Livestock Grant had been spent appropriately.
“I’m looking forward to working with the commission and sheriff’s office so we can have really clear records going into the next reiteration of this grant," she said.
After scaling a steep learning curve since her election in 2018, Larsen has been doing a “deep dive” into county expenditures. She is seeking to identify areas where more clarity is needed about how taxpayer dollars are being used.
“Our constitutional system relies upon checks and balances and a separation of powers,” she said. “It is my job to make sure all of our processes and procedures are pristine.”