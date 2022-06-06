(The Center Square) – Stevens County is winding up the case of a woman who claimed not to be a U.S. citizen on her jury questionnaire but had voted in 2018, a right meant only for citizens.
Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen told The Center Square on Monday that the statute of limitations had run out to charge the woman for a crime.
However, she was being advised to cancel her voter registration to avoid other penalties.
"She was sincerely sorry and I don't believe she intended to engage in voter fraud," he said.
The woman was born in Canada to an American mother. She thought that prohibited her from voting in a federal election, but not at the state level, said Rasmussen.
He credited Auditor Lori Larsen for catching the discrepancy in records and initiating an investigation.
“The auditor is an important gatekeeper to the voting process,” said Rasmussen. “Ms. Larsen is doing a good job and we should all be thankful that she takes the job so seriously.”
Larsen said the matter came to her attention during an informational exchange with County Clerk Michelle Gagnon-Enright. The two officials frequently bring issues to the attention of the other when there are anomalies in public documents, she said.
In the case under investigation, she said the woman had signed a form asking to be excused from jury duty because she was a non-citizen. Larsen checked to see if she had voted and found out she had four years ago.
“We want to make sure the voter rolls are clear,” she said. “Every person who is not eligible to vote but does dilutes the vote of everyone who is eligible.”
She said voting is one of the most important rights that Americans have. To ensure that fraud does not taint the process of representative government, she and her staffers continually check the rolls to ensure that ballots are not still being mailed out to the residences of deceased people, or those who have moved.
They rely on Department of Motor Vehicle records, obituaries published in the local paper, and information provided by the U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Social Security Administration to update the registration database.
“Every single person should be concerned about the integrity of elections,” she said.
The rolls are constantly changing, she said, which makes it an arduous task to keep track of movement. For example, the number of registered voters has dropped from 35,000 in 2020 to 34,262, but could be back up by the November election.
Larsen believes some of the more recent cancellations in registrations are tied to people wanting to avoid a jury summons. The backlog of trials that built up during the COVID-19 court lockdowns are now making their way through the system, requiring a higher number of jurors than usual.
It is a huge time savings for her busy office when people proactively report that they are moving or have changes in their household that affect voter registration status, she said.
During a time when many people seem to be distrustful of election integrity, Larsen invites them to visit the office to learn how the processes for mailing and counting ballots work.
The August primary and November general elections are expected to draw a good turnout and Larsen said any help that people can give to help keep registration records current will be greatly appreciated.
People can register online until eight days before ballots are due, and up to 8 p.m. on that day if they walk into the office at the county courthouse.
Larsen she said people can now track ballots after they are mailed or returned at votewa.gov.