(The Center Square) – Former Stevens County, Washington, Commissioners Steve Parker and Don Dashiell want the prosecutor ordered to “dismiss and discontinue” the appeal of a court ruling regarding expenditure of funds to help the homeless.
“All we are asking is to stop this nonsense that’s been going on for years.” Parker told The Center Square on Monday. “There is well researched case law to support the decision to stop these shenanigans.”
Parker and Dashiell’s draft resolution was presented to Wes McCart and fellow Commissioners Mark Burrows and Greg Young on May 6. The document asks the commission to move quickly on the “time sensitive” matter.
A resolution is not legally binding but asserts an opinion that lawmakers want to emphasize.
“The damage to legitimate county function and to our personal reputations cannot be undone,” states the resolution. “We can make a course correction and restore a proper balance between county offices and authorities.”
The legal basis of the request, said Parker, is that Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen failed to ask the current board for permission to file an appeal of the March 31 decision to the state’s highest court. He said case law supports the commissioners stopping further expenditure of public funds to proceed with the appeal.
Cited in the resolution is the 1909 case Prentice v Franklin County. The Washington Supreme Court ruled in that matter that the Franklin County commissioners could dismiss an appeal not determined to be in the best interests of the residents they served.
“Expense of time and money and reputation incurred in Stevens County now far outweighs any potential benefit to citizens,” states the resolution
In late March, the Washington State Court of Appeals reversed a lower court decision from 2020 that found Parker, Dashiell and current Commissioner Wes McCart personally liable for actions they took as a board.
As a result of the ruling almost two years ago by Spokane Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno, the three elected officials were removed from office. McCart won election to a new four-year term two months later.
The trio has collectively repaid about $130,000 in homeless funds and prejudgment interest. That money will be returned if the appeals court ruling stands.
Parker, Dashiell and McCart were also ordered by Moreno to pay their own attorney fees instead of having them covered by public funds.
Parker did not comment Monday about whether legal action would be initiated to reclaim those funds if the appeals court ruling stands.
Rasmussen declined to comment March 9 about the resolution request.
In 2019, he said the suit was filed against the commissioners on behalf of taxpayers. He appointed Ephrata attorney George Ahrend as a special deputy prosecutor to pursue the case.
Ahrend has appealed the reversal of the lower court ruling to the Washington Supreme Court and the matter is pending review.
Parker said that the resolution was brought forward at the behest of the Spokane firm of Kirkpatrick & Startzel, which represents the current and former commissioners.
He pointed out that appellate court judges unanimously disagreed with Rasmussen’s “novel approach” to resolve a disagreement about expenditure of funds to get the homeless into temporary and permanent housing.
“Our disposition cannot remedy the fact that the three commissioners were improperly removed from office, but they can at least receive financial relief,” wrote Chief Judge Rebecca Pennell in a legal summary of the case.
“Furthermore, future commissioners can be assured that they will not be removed from office and subject to financial liability simply because a court disagrees with the legality of their legislative determinations.”
After that ruling, Rasmussen said: “I’ve always believed this case would end up in the Supreme Court because the circumstances are so serious, and it involves statutes and serious constitutional issues.
“If the court had decided in favor of the county, the commissioners would have asked the Supreme Court to review it, and if the commissioners had prevailed, the county would have asked.”
As of late March, Ahrend had been paid $126,424 by the county for his services, according to records kept by Stevens County Auditor Lori Larsen. She was out of the office on Monday and unable to be reached for an update.
Rasmussen initiated the suit after the State Auditor’s Office determined that three transfers of money under the county’s homeless plan had been unallowable gifts of public funds. Between 2015 and 2018, the commissioners reimbursed a couple $30,000 for moving their damaged home away from an eroding shoreline along the Kettle River. They also provided two payments totally about $90,000 to two nonprofits that were building a home for a Kettle Falls man with spinal injuries.
Rasmussen alleged the expenditures were made on behalf of people who had other means to get their housing issues resolved. He said the state gave each county a share of recording fees to use toward getting people off the street, to help those with no other support.
Appellate Court Judges Pennell, Tracy Staab and Robert Lawrence Berrey concluded that the alleged unconstitutional gifting was not something the commissioners did in their individual capacities. Their decisions had been made collectively as a legislative body.
“They could not be held individually liable on their bonds without some sort of culpable misconduct,” wrote Pennell. “No such allegation has been made. The commissioners are therefore entitled to judgment in their favor.”