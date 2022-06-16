(The Center Square) – The Stevens County Commissioners are scaling back remote access to public meetings on July 1.
This is a move that Commissioners Wes McCart and Mark Burrows support but Greg Young doesn’t see as necessary.
“It’s not something that I have a problem with; if people want to tune in on WebEx to see what is going on, or provide comments, that is fine by me,” Young, who chairs the board, told The Center Square.
The plan, he said, is to have meetings return primarily to in-person at the first of July. If a person cannot make it to the office at 120 E. Birch Avenue due to a disability, physical distance or another type of challenge, that individual can call 509-684-3751 to request WebEx access. That request must be made at least two hours prior to the beginning of the meeting.
Burrows believes WebEx should be reserved for public hearings and policy discussions that require interaction with area residents. Although people can provide written comments via mail or email, he said getting feedback from constituents remotely is also effective.
“The governor’s mandate [a ban against in-person meetings] has ended, so we’re finding a common-sense way forward that accommodates people,” he said. “We can activate WebEx for interactive meetings or hearings as needed."
However, he said the WebEx audio and the phone audio do not play well together, which has sometimes resulted in distorted or jumbled comments, the downside of digital access.
McCart said WebEx meetings came about after Gov. Jay Inslee’s began exercising emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said remote attendance was good while it was the only option, but it is preferable to having people physically at meetings.
“I have a lot of reservations about continuing things the governor did under his emergency powers,” he said.
Young said oftentimes, as people present for a county discussion ask questions or provide helpful comments. Usually, he said they walk away with an understanding of the entire picture.
Conversely, he said many people pop in and out of WebEx meetings, so they sometimes receive only part of the information about a policy discussion. That has led to him being misquoted by reporters and misinformation blasted across social media platforms, he said.
That is the difference between monitoring a meeting and participating, said McCart, who encourages people to access the agenda online and be present for discussions they are interested in.
Toward that end, he said the agenda is now more detailed so that people can track topics and when discussions are taking place.
“We’ve got nothing to hide, but I want to be transparent in an honest way," explained McCart about the changes being made.
The Stevens County Commission runs an open meeting from 8 a.m. Monday to closing on Friday, so WebEx is always on, which he sees as unnecessary.
“I don’t see any reason to have it on when I’m eating lunch,” he said. “We want to get away from that, but still make reasonable accommodations for people.”
At Monday’s meeting he said it would be nice to know who was sitting in on WebEx meeting because many people call in anonymously. He later clarified that comment expressed his personal preference and will not be a requirement of people arranging for WebEx.
State law prohibits government entities from requiring that citizens provide information as a condition of attendance at a public meeting.
McCart said WebEx will not always be available even when requested. He said when the commissioners meet in another location it is not possible to get all the technology set up for the digital service.