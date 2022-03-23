(The Center Square) – Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen has received 16 requests from prisoners seeking a second look at their sentences as allowed by a 2020 law, but has only petitioned the court to decrease one.
Rasmussen told The Center Square he would not have sought an early release for Collette M. Pierce, 35, if the wife of the victim had not agreed with his request. She joined the state in successfully asking that Pierce’s second-degree murder sentence be reduced to 152 months instead of remaining at 180.
“The victim was consulted and given all of the information our office had – and she decided she wanted to give the gal another chance at life,” said Rasmussen.
The baseline for all resentencing considerations, he said, is that the victim or his/her family members be in agreement.
“I would not go against a victim’s request,” he said.
Pierce had been an exemplary prisoner during nearly 10 years behind bars, said Rasmussen. She had no institutional disciplinary history and had sought out rehabilitative programs. She gained certification as a braille translator and worked in that capacity for five years.
Her original out date was Feb. 3, 2025, but she will now be out by summer, said Rasmussen.
“There’s always a place for justice,” he said. “The criminal justice system doesn’t always accomplish justice and the legislature decided to allow prosecutors to ask the court for a resentencing when the interests of justice are no longer being served by incarceration.”
He said the underlying drug charge that added time to Pierce’s sentence was no longer applicable after the Washington Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that people could not be arrested for simple drug possession. That also weighed into his decision to seek a sentence reduction.
Eliminating the drug charge lowered Pierce’s offender score, said Rasmussen. He said the prosecutor’s office had initially sought a 152-month sentence, but Stevens County Superior Court Judge Patrick Monasmith imposed 180 months on April 10, 2012. Pierce had been in jail for about nine months when her plea deal was accepted.
In 2012, Pierce was one of three individuals convicted for the death of 63-year-old Gordon Feist during a botched robbery attempt.
Jesse J. Fellman-Shimmin, then 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case, and Eric L. Booth, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Fellman Shimmin was handed a 25-year sentence by Monasmith. Booth received a 26 -1/2 year sentence.
Booth told authorities that he and Fellman-Shimmin had planned to rob Feist of guns and money. He said during the commission of the crime he panicked and shot Feist twice in the head.
Detectives believed that Booth, who had done maintenance work at Feist’s home, obtained the murder weapon during the burglary of a separate residence.
According to court documents, the trio showed up at Feist’s home on Smart Way, just south of Colville, and Pierce told him they were out of gas as a ruse. Booth became worried that Feist would figure out what they were up to and shot the man in the head as he was giving them a ride in his utility vehicle to get gas.
After the shooting, the vehicle crashed into a pole, injuring Booth on the forehead. He and his cohorts fled and left Feist at the scene. Detectives later determined by the wound that Booth had been involved in the death and arrested him.
Booth told detectives the trio made it back to their vehicle and then drove to Rocky Lake where they burned their blood-soaked clothing. He later led law enforcement officers to that location
The investigation caught a break when Travis Hurst, a probation officer, went to check on Booth’s brother but noticed Booth’s head wound when he answered the door. Hurst felt the facial injuries matched what he had been told the murder suspect would have sustained from the crash. He then alerted Stevens County sheriff’s deputies, who arrested Booth.
Deputies had recovered two handguns at the scene of the accident. The first was a revolver belonging to Feist and the second was a .22 magnum Derringer pistol, which had been used to kill the victim. The serial number on the Derringer showed that it was one of 23 firearms that had been stolen from a separate residence about a month earlier.
As Pierce prepares to leave prison, Rasmussen is reviewing another case for potential resentencing. He has sent the man questions to learn more about his psychological condition before making a decision to petition the court. That prisoner committed about $100,000 in property crime damages at the age of 18 and is now 25.
“I want to see some development in his thought process – some remorse,” said Rasmussen.
Washington state now allows the early release of prisoners if a prosecutor and court determine that incarceration no longer advances the interests of justice. The inmate's disciplinary record is to be considered, as is any record of rehabilitation, any evidence of changed circumstances since the inmate's original sentencing and any evidence whether the inmate’s age, time served and/or diminished physical condition reduce the risk for future violence.